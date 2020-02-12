IPO Hosts First Quarterly Call for "Gender Diversity in Innovation Toolkit"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at 2:00 pm ET Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) will host the first Quarterly Call regarding its "Gender Diversity in Innovation Toolkit." The turnkey toolkit was developed by a subcommittee of the association's Women in IP Committee to help organizations evaluate gender parity and create a culture that encourages women to invent. Facebook, Inc. is one of the companies that piloted the toolkit as a guide to self-evaluate and increase gender parity among its staff. Charu Kurani and Jeremiah Chen from Facebook will be panelists on the call moderated by Sandra Nowak of 3M, one of the toolkit's key developers.

The hour-long Quarterly Call will be available via a link on the IPO website. The call will be in webinar format and will allow attendees to post questions for the moderator and panelists in real time. This is the first installment of a series of planned calls that are meant to keep an open dialogue and receive feedback about the toolkit's recommendations. Subsequent topics for the Quarterly Calls will break out and dissect other suggested best practices the toolkit identifies for leveling the playing field for female inventorship in corporations and universities.

IPO is an international trade association for patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret owners. Members include companies from industries ranging from high tech to automobiles to life sciences. About 12,000 people from companies, law firms and other member classes are involved in advocacy, education, and networking programs. IPO was founded in 1972.

