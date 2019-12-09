IPORT Launches All-New iportproducts.com

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPORT, the award-winning manufacturer of products that hold, charge and protect tablets for the home and across a wide range of business and commercial spaces, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, iportproducts.com.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce our new website to our customers, dealers, and reps who utilize IPORT products at home and at work every day," said Mike Sonntag, Senior Vice President of IPORT. "While the iPad used to be a uniquely personal item, we've seen how it's been adopted as a dedicated device for home automation and how transformative it has been as a business tool. From restaurants to conference rooms, the iPad is an undeniable resource, and IPORT products make those experiences seamless and sophisticated. Our new site, iportproducts.com, does the same. It enhances the user experience and offers a deeper dive into our purposefully engineered products, encouraging customers to better connect to the technologies they love."

IPORT's reimagined web platform is designed to inform, inspire, and educate customers on all of the ways they can better integrate tablets into their home or business, from restaurants, hotel rooms, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, emergency vehicles, and more. With a fully responsive design and a better shopping experience, customers can explore our products in more detail than ever before and learn how to better utilize tablets both for business and at home.

"The entire website has been redesigned from the ground up to make it easier to understand our product lines, access product information more quickly and find the right product for your iPad or tablet with ease," states Derick Dahl, Director of Product at IPORT.

For more information and to check out the all-new IPORT experience, please visit www.iportproducts.com.

About IPORT

In 2004, IPORT saw an opportunity to integrate everyone's favorite Apple products in a simple way into our everyday lives. Beginning with the world's first in-wall dock for iPod and later evolving into in-wall mounts for iPad and iPod touch, the company realized that IPORT could help end-users turn their tablet into a simple and functional business tool or home controller.

Today, industry-wide praise continues to grow as IPORT redefines where and how you can use tablets in residences and commercial applications alike. From residences. hotel rooms. corporate offices. yachts and fleet vehicles. IPORT products solve real problems and enhance the usability of tablets in business and at home every day. Learn more at iportproducts.com.

Press Contact: Leah Emami I T: 949.542.9318 I E: leah@iportproducts.com

