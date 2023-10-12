iPOS Systems Completes Surcharge Certification on Fiserv Omaha

Independent Sales Offices (ISOs) and sales agents can now offer compliant surcharging for merchants who use the iPOSpays gateway on the Fiserv Omaha platform.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPOS Systems, a leading international payment solution provider, today announced the successful completion of surcharge certification for iPOSpays, its innovative omni-commerce payment gateway powering Dejavoo Android terminals on the Fiserv Omaha platform.

Fiserv Omaha recently introduced surcharge functionality, and iPOS Systems is among the first payment technology companies to achieve this certification.

iPOS Systems and Dejavoo, an iPOS Systems company provide industry leading payment technology to ISOs, ISVs and VARS.
Fiserv is a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions.
Surcharging allows a merchant to offer greater flexibility in accepting payments based on the customer's preference without the need to take on the cost themselves.

The iPOSpays infrastructure ensures the validation of cards before any surcharge is applied. This innovative approach allows merchants to accept any card without checking the card category upfront.

The platform offers clear and detailed reporting, facilitating ease of use for merchants. Daily transaction and settlement reports are easily downloadable, with card categories distinctly marked for convenience. Additionally, iPOSpays allows configurable surcharge rates and enables customized labels printed on receipts.

"Being one of the first tech players to complete surcharge certification on Fiserv Omaha is a testament to our dedication to technological excellence and unwavering commitment to providing our partners with payment options that maximize merchants' benefits with cutting-edge solutions," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of iPOS Systems. "This ability has been long-awaited, and now that it is achieved, we believe our partners will truly benefit from the accomplishment."

About iPOS Systems
Founded in 2006, iPOS Systems recognized a need in the payments industry for secure, affordable hardware and software payment solutions. Our family of terminals, payment gateway services, and software provides ISOs, ISVs, and VARs with leading-edge solutions while maintaining affordability and first-class customer support. Our solutions include the Dejavoo line of terminals, DeNovo cloud POS solutions, SPIn semi-integrated EMV payments, and the iPOSpays Gateway.

