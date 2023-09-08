iPOS Systems Now Offers Tap to Pay on iPhone with iPOSgo!

An easy, secure, and private way to accept contactless payments with only an iPhone, no additional hardware needed.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPOS Systems, a leading payment solution provider, today announced its enablement of Tap to Pay on iPhone, allowing its U.S. merchants to accept in-person contactless payments anywhere in-store or on the go using only their iPhone.

Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only an iPhone and the iPOSgo! iOS app – no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the data of merchants and their customers private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables iPOS Systems iPOSgo! customers to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants will be able to unlock contactless payment acceptance within minutes through the iPOSgo! iOS app on an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS.

"As a point-of-sale technology company, we consider it a privilege and an opportunity to utilize Apple's technology," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of iPOS Systems. "Tap to Pay on iPhone is not just a solution for home businesses with low-cost and low-volume needs, it's a versatile tool that enables merchants of all types and sizes to expand their payment acceptance abilities throughout their entire business."

About iPOS Systems

Founded in 2006, iPOS Systems recognized a need in the payments industry for secure, affordable hardware and software payment solutions. Its family of terminals, payment gateway services, and innovative software, provides ISOs and ISVs with leading-edge hardware and software solutions while maintaining affordability and first-class customer support. iPOS Systems strives to meet the needs and requirements of the industry Our solutions include the Dejavoo line of terminals, DeNovo cloud POS solutions, SPIn semi-integrated EMV payments, and the iPOSpays Gateway.

