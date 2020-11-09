iPostal1 First to Offer 1,000 Digital Mailbox Address Locations

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iPostal1, the leading provider of Digital Mailbox services worldwide, is the first provider to list over 1,000 mail receiving locations in the U.S. and worldwide. Each iPostal1 mailbox location provides our Digital Mailbox service to individuals and businesses.

The iPostal1 network of mailbox locations includes retail pack and ship stores, as well as coworking spaces located in professional office buildings. Monthly Digital Mailbox fees start as low as $9.99 at most locations.

"We have seen accelerating new customer growth due to increased awareness of our service and a need for business addresses, secure package delivery, and remote mail solutions," said Jeff Milgram, Founder and CEO of iPostal1.

"We have moved aggressively to build the infrastructure to meet this growing demand, but we are far from done. Millions will want to manage their mail and packages with an app or on their laptop."

Great for Business or Personal Use

Entrepreneurs, solo professionals, and home-based businesses can use an iPostal1 mailbox addresses to register their business, protect their privacy and create a more professional image. iPostal1 Virtual Office plans come with a local or toll-free phone line to create a complete business presence.

Digital Mailbox service is perfect for those who travel, are moving, live seasonally in another location, live abroad, or are just too time-crunched to drive to pick up their mail at the post office.

Families who want a secure location to receive mail and packages are now, with over 1,000 iPostal1 mailbox locations, more likely to find a location that is close to their home.

How iPostal1 Works

Mailbox locations receive mail and packages on behalf of customers, who can view and manage their mail and packages with our free app or online. They receive a notification as soon as their mail is received and can view an outside image of the envelope or package from their personal Digital Mailbox.

With just a click, they can choose to forward mail and packages with the carrier and level of service they prefer, request a PDF of mail content, pick up, shred, or recycle their mail.

About iPostal1

iPostal1 is the leader in digital mailbox software as a service and mailroom management software. iPostal1 offers proven, proprietary technology that enables any mail center to offer a mailbox address and mail services to customers who live anywhere.

iPostal1 is the Premium Supplier of digital mailbox services for Retail Shipping Associates, the largest shipping store trade association with 7,000 member mailbox stores.

About USZoom

USZoom, LLC, the parent company to iPostal1 with home offices in Montebello, NY, has been developing digital mailbox software since 2007. USZoom also provides digital mailbox technology to business centers, colleges, and corporations.

To learn more about iPostal1 services, visit ipostal1.com.

Media Contact:

Barry Gesserman

CMO, USZoom, LLC

(845) 579-5762

[email protected]

SOURCE iPostal1 LLC

