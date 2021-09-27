iPower Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

DUARTE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Fiscal Q4 2021 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue increased slightly to $14.7 million .

. Gross profit was $6.5 million compared to $6.6 million . As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 44.4% compared to 44.7%.

compared to . As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 44.4% compared to 44.7%. Net loss was $(1.9) million or $(0.08) per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.06 per share.

or per share, compared to net income of or per share. Non-GAAP net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) was $ 0.6 million or $0.02 per share, compared to $1.2 million or $0.06 per share.

Fiscal 2021 Results vs. Fiscal 2020

Total revenue increased 35% to $54.1 million compared to $39.9 million .

compared to . Gross profit increased 51% to $22.8 million compared to $15.1 million . As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased 430 basis points to 42.2% compared to 37.9%.

compared to . As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased 430 basis points to 42.2% compared to 37.9%. Net loss was $(0.8) million or $(0.04) per share, compared to net income of $2.0 million or $0.10 per share.

or per share, compared to net income of or per share. Non-GAAP net income increased 47% to $2.9 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $2.0 million or $0.10 per share.

Management Commentary

"Fiscal 2021 was a solid year for iPower, highlighted by strong revenue growth of more than 35% with considerable gross margin expansion due to a growing mix of in-house product sales," said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. "The growing demand for our in-house products, which made up 72% of sales in fiscal 2021, is a testament to our superior product research, design and merchandising expertise. Sales of our proprietary products grew nearly 80% in fiscal 2021. We introduced hundreds of new proprietary SKUs in that same period, with the majority of them introduced in the second half of our fiscal year. We believe we have the right products with the right features to address the needs of our customers.

"During our fiscal fourth quarter, we utilized the growth capital raised from our IPO to make significant investments and lay the groundwork for continued growth in the coming years. This included increased advertising on new products launched in the second half of 2021, expansion of our fulfillment infrastructure, and multiple new programs with our co-engineering and supply chain logistics partners."

iPower CFO Kevin Vassily added, "As we look toward fiscal 2022, we expect a continued robust demand environment. Historically, our organic revenue growth has ranged between 25-35%, excluding the extraordinary year of fiscal 2020 that benefited from COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates. Hydroponic industry growth at-large appears to be moderating, however, our unique eCommerce model has enabled us to consistently outpace the industry. Given our extensive proprietary SKU introductions over the last six months, we expect to continue outpacing the industry going forward with organic revenue growth of at least 25% in fiscal 2022.

"From a profitability perspective, the cost environment has been more volatile with increased container and product input costs. While we plan to offset some of these costs, we nonetheless believe it is prudent to avoid forecasting exact margin targets until the global supply chain becomes more stable. That said, we are planning a meaningful number of new in-house product introductions, including our own nutrients brand, which we expect will provide margin support during this volatile period. We remain in the early stages of capitalizing on our unique approach to hydroponic eCommerce sales and look forward to another year of strong execution ahead."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 increased slightly to $14.73 million compared to $14.66 million for the same period in fiscal 2020. The Company benefitted from heightened eCommerce demand during the fiscal fourth quarter 2020 as a result of mandatory stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19, and such benefits continued into 2021.

Gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 decreased slightly to $6.5 million compared to $6.6 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 44.4% compared to 44.7%.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter were $6.3 million compared to $4.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2020. The increase was primarily driven by higher merchant fees related to channel program mix, increases in advertising, and an increase in spending with co-engineering partners.

Net loss in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was $(1.9) million or $(0.08) per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.06 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP net income in the fiscal fourth quarter was $0.6 million or $0.02 per share, compared to $1.2 million or $0.06 per share. The decrease was driven by the aforementioned higher merchant fees and increased spending.

Cash and cash equivalents were $6.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.0 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was attributed to proceeds raised from the Company's initial public offering earlier this fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

iPower has disclosed non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP earnings per share in this press release, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) before stock-based compensation, one-time IPO related costs, D&O insurance, amortization of debt and non-cash financing costs, changes in fair value of warrants and conversion features, and adjustments to tax provisions. A table providing a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP EPS is included at the end of this press release.

The Company's management believes that presenting non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP EPS provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, as well as providing for more consistent period-over-period comparisons. This non-GAAP measure assists management in its operational and financial decision-making, as well as monitoring the Company's performance. non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP EPS are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in iPower's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

















June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020

ASSETS











Current assets















Cash and cash equivalent

$ 6,651,705



$ 977,635

Accounts receivable



7,896,347





6,067,199

Inventories, net



13,065,741





5,743,181

Prepayments and other current assets



4,693,000





616,231

Total current assets



32,306,793





13,404,246



















Non-current assets















Right of use - non-current



1,819,421





262,875

Property and equipment, net



55,659





6,252

Non-current prepayments



1,357,292









Other non-current assets



99,645





–

Total non-current assets



3,332,017





269,127



















Total assets

$ 35,638,810



$ 13,673,373



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable



3,940,963





4,220,347

Credit cards payable



584,311





892,792

Customer deposit



297,407





741,301

Due to related parties



–





133,793

Other payables and accrued liabilities



2,487,441





1,940,858

Short-term loans payable



162,769





1,329,680

Lease liability - current



731,944





262,875

Long-term loan payable - current portion



29,244





–

Income taxes payable



790,823





721,211

Total current liabilities



9,024,902





10,242,857



















Non-current liabilities















Long-term loan payable



458,571





500,000

Lease liability - non-current



1,169,552





–



















Total non-current liabilities



1,628,123





500,000



















Total liabilities



10,653,025





10,742,857



















Commitments and contingency



–





–



















Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized;

26,448,663 and 20,204,496 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,

2021 and June 30, 2020 *



26,449





20,204

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 0 and 14,000,000 shares

authorized; 0 and 14,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,

2021 and June 30, 2020 *



–





14,000

Subscription receivable



–





(14,000)

Additional paid in capital



23,214,263





389,490

Retained earnings



1,745,073





2,520,822



















Total equity



24,985,785





2,930,516



















Total liabilities and equity

$ 35,638,810



$ 13,673,373



















*On November 16, 2020, the Company implemented a 2-for-1 forward split of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company. Except shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per share information in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted.

















*On October 20, 2020, the Company issued to its Founders 14,000,000 shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock. The issuance was considered as a nominal issuance, in substance a recapitalization transaction, which was recorded and presented retroactively as outstanding for all reporting periods.

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Years Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



























REVENUES

$ 14,727,768



$ 14,660,133



$ 54,075,922



$ 39,938,472



































TOTAL REVENUES



14,727,768





14,660,133





54,075,922





39,938,472



































COST OF REVENUES



8,184,358





8,099,954





31,257,358





24,810,907



































GROSS PROFIT



6,543,410





6,560,179





22,818,564





15,127,565



































OPERATING EXPENSES:































Selling and fulfillment



4,403,285





3,847,275





13,473,602





8,961,627

General and administrative



1,897,774





949,345





6,384,398





3,257,989

Total operating expenses



6,301,059





4,796,620





19,858,000





12,219,616



































INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



242,351





1,763,559





2,960,564





2,907,949



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)































Interest income (expenses)



(44,129)





(124,764)





(153,785)





(168,283)

Other financing expenses



(50,000)





–





(148,139)





–

PPP loan forgiveness



–





–





175,500





–

Other non-operating income (expense)



(2,048,545)





12,621





(2,843,127)





20,734

Total other income (expense), net



(2,142,674)





(112,143)





(2,969,551)





(147,549)



































(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(1,900,323)





1,651,416





(8,987)





2,760,400



































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



6,075





462,400





766,762





773,438



































NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (1,906,398)



$ 1,189,016



$ (775,749)



$ 1,986,962



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

COMMON STOCK*































Basic and diluted



23,863,538





20,170,788





21,113,942





20,093,004



































EARNINGS PER SHARE *































Basic and diluted

$ (0.080)



$ 0.059



$ (0.04)



$ 0.10



































*On November 16, 2020, the Company implemented a 2-for-1 forward split of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company. The computation of basic and diluted EPS was retroactively adjusted for all periods presented.

*On October 20, 2020, the Company issued to its Founders 14,000,000 shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock. The issuance was considered as a nominal issuance, in substance a recapitalization transaction, which was recorded and presented retroactively as outstanding for all reporting periods. The computation of basic and diluted EPS did not include the Class B Common Stock as the holders of Class B Common Stock have no dividend or liquidation right until such time as their shares of Class B Common Stock have been converted into Class A Common Stock

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Years Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



























GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 6,301,059



$ 4,796,620



$ 19,858,000



$ 12,219,616

Stock-based compensation



(111,683)





–





(111,683)





–

IPO related costs expensed



(196,240)





–





(795,445)





–

D&O Insurance



(100,655)





–





(100,655)





–



































NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 5,892,481



$ 4,796,620



$ 18,850,217



$ 12,219,616





































































GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ 242,351



$ 1,763,559



$ 2,960,564



$ 2,907,949

Stock-based compensation



111,683





–





111,683





–

IPO related costs expensed



196,240





–





795,445





–

D&O Insurance



100,655





–





100,655





–



































NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ 650,929



$ 1,763,559



$ 3,968,347



$ 2,907,949





































































GAAP OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

$ (2,142,674)



$ (112,143)



$ (2,969,551)



$ (147,549)

Amortization of debt discount and non-cash

financing costs



1,148,494





–





1,611,874





–

Change in fair value of warrants and conversion

features



1,023,991





–





1,358,555





–



































NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

$ 29,811



$ (112,143)



$ 878



$ (147,549)





































































GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (1,906,398)



$ 1,189,016



$ (775,749)



$ 1,986,962

Stock-based compensation



111,683





–





111,683





–

IPO related costs expensed



196,240





–





795,445





–

D&O Insurance



100,655





–





100,655





–

Amortization of debt discount and non-cash

financing costs



1,148,494





–





1,611,874





–

Change in fair value of warrants and conversion

features



1,023,991





–





1,358,555





–

Adjustments to tax provision



(114,335)













(282,014)









NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ 560,330



$ 1,189,016



$ 2,920,449



$ 1,986,962





































































GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE *































Basic and diluted

$ (0.080)



$ 0.059



$ (0.04)



$ 0.10

Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments



0.103





–





0.175





–

NON-GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE *

$ 0.022



$ 0.059



$ 0.138



$ 0.099





































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

COMMON STOCK*































Basic and diluted - GAAP and NON-GAAP



23,863,538





20,170,788





21,116,750





20,093,004



