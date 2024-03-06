IPPON TECHNOLOGIES ACHIEVES PREMIER TIER PARTNER STATUS WITH SNOWFLAKE

RICHMOND, Va., Mar. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ippon Technologies today announced that it has achieved Premier tier partner status from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. As a Premier partner, Ippon can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"We are thrilled to announce our elevation to Premier partnership status with Snowflake, a testament to our deep expertise in harnessing the transformative power of the Data Cloud," said Romain Lheritier, CEO of Ippon Technologies USA. "Our engagement with Snowflake goes beyond enabling organizations to become data-driven; it's about laying the groundwork for future innovations through advanced applications like artificial intelligence and data monetization. This recognition of our partnership level reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence. "

"We congratulate Ippon Technologies on achieving Premier partner status, a testament to the company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge data and analytics technologies," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "This milestone further solidifies our collaboration and mutual dedication to empowering organizations through the Snowflake Data Cloud."

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please click here .

About Ippon Technologies:

Established in 2002, Ippon Technologies is at the forefront of global technology consulting, driving digital evolution by strategizing and scaling roadmaps for swift value realization. Our talented team of over 700 experts worldwide is committed to leveraging our collective dynamism to foster positive technology outcomes. Our advantage stems from a culture rooted in COACH values—Collaborative, Open-minded, Adaptable, Courageous, and Hungry—ensuring a coaching-driven approach that propels our clients and us towards unparalleled excellence.

SOURCE Ippon Technologies USA