Ippon Technologies Achieves the Amazon Web Services Financial Services Competency

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ippon Technologies USA, a leading provider of data and cloud solutions, today announced its achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency, validating its expertise in delivering cloud-based solutions for banking, insurance, capital markets, and payment processing industries.

The AWS Financial Services Competency recognizes AWS Partners who demonstrate deep technical expertise and proven customer success in deploying solutions that help financial institutions leverage AWS to enhance agility and improve customer experiences. This designation validates Ippon's proficiency in developing specialized financial services solutions on AWS.

"Earning the AWS Financial Services Competency is a significant milestone for Ippon Technologies USA, marking our fifth AWS Competency and highlighting our team's expertise in delivering tailored cloud solutions for the financial sector," said Romain Lhéritier, CEO of Ippon Technologies USA. " This recognition underscores our dedication to empowering financial institutions with innovative cloud solutions that drive digital transformation and business value with AWS."

This achievement adds to Ippon's existing AWS Competencies in Generative AI, Migration and Modernization, Data & Analytics Consulting, and DevOps, reinforcing the company's comprehensive expertise across the AWS platform.

To learn more about how Ippon Technologies USA can help your organization leverage AWS for financial services, please visit ipponusa.com or contact us directly.

About Ippon Technologies

Established in 2002, Ippon Technologies is at the forefront of global technology consulting, driving digital evolution by strategizing and scaling roadmaps for swift value realization. Our talented team of over 700 experts worldwide is committed to leveraging our collective dynamism to foster positive technology outcomes. Our advantage stems from a culture rooted in COACH values—Collaborative, Open-minded, Adaptable, Courageous, and Hungry—ensuring a coaching-driven approach that propels our clients and us towards unparalleled excellence.

SOURCE Ippon Technologies USA