Ipreo Partners with Alvarez & Marsal's Alternative Investment Services Group

Ipreo PCM's solutions have transformed the way the industry manages, communicates, and delivers private capital data. Ipreo's solutions for private market participants streamline data collection, analysis, reporting, and valuations, enabling private capital firms, their LPs, and service providers to manage the overall data flow across their respective asset classes. Ipreo's iLEVEL platform is a leading private market portfolio management solution, and counts many of the world's top private capital firms, fund managers, and institutional investors as clients.

A&M's Alternative Investment Services group helps funds address complex challenges from critical valuation, regulatory, and strategic perspectives. Through A&M's broad experience with implementing and optimizing portfolio and fund reporting systems, the partnership agreement enables them to better assist iLEVEL clients seeking to enhance their platform user experience and maximize value for their firm.

"The major benefit to clients will be to enhance the effective and rapid application of Ipreo's private markets solutions to address critical portfolio analytics and reporting needs," said Mark McMahon, Valuation Services Global Practice Leader and Head of Alternative Investment Services.

"Our suite of solutions provides fund managers and investors with on-demand access to high quality investment data, enabling them to gain actionable insight, make smarter decisions, minimize risk, and maximize their returns," said Kevin Black, EVP and Head of Ipreo PCM. "We're excited to partner with A&M; with their deep understanding of the alternative investment industry, they are a natural fit for us."

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management, and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo has nearly 2,000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit pcm.ipreo.com.

About A&M

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal when conventional approaches are not enough to make change and achieve results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. With over 3,500 people across four continents, A&M delivers tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. A&M helps organizations transform operations, catapult growth and accelerate results through decisive action. Comprised of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change into a strategic business asset, manage risk and measure value at every stage of growth. Visit alvarezandmarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

