Ipreo to Expand Raleigh Operation

"We have had a strong five-year relationship with the State, County and City since we first committed to establishing a meaningful presence in North Carolina, and we are very happy with how we've been able to engage the community at different levels," said O'Hara Macken, EVP of Global Infrastructure and head of Ipreo's North Carolina operation. "The depth and breadth of talent coming out of the local market and educational infrastructure continues to be compelling, and we are very proud of what we have been able to achieve locally to help drive the growth of our business globally."

Plans for continued expansion include an expectation of at least an additional 250 people to Ipreo's Raleigh operation over the next four years in roles such as data analytics, user experience and design, quality assurance, development and client delivery. To support this growth, the firm will expand its Fayetteville Street office. Ipreo plans to invest in design themes aimed at supporting its open, innovative and collaborative culture.

Said Macken, "We are excited to expand our presence in downtown Raleigh. The State, County and City have been exceptional partners, and we appreciate their continued support of Ipreo as well as the collaborative and entrepreneurial community that is so critical to this region's success."

Ipreo's expansion in North Carolina will be facilitated in part by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), which was approved and announced by the State's Economic Investment Committee on April 24th and ratified by the Raleigh City Council earlier today.

"Ipreo is part of a growing group of leading financial services and tech companies making North Carolina's thriving business community their home," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "We're pleased by their commitment to bring more jobs to our state."

"Downtown Raleigh is home to some of Raleigh's most innovative companies," said Mayor Nancy McFarlane. "Ipreo has been a vibrant member of the downtown community for the last five years, showing commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. Council and I are delighted to support Ipreo and to see it continue to grow in Raleigh!"

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has nearly 2000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.

