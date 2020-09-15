iPresident Launches Nationwide Search to Elect the 1st iPresident of the United States

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iPresident of the United States, the #1 platform powered by the voices of the next generation announced the nationwide search for the first iPresident of the United States. The online search gives aspiring candidates a shot at history, that unique person that can become the voice that connects a divided country. This exciting opportunity for ages 15+ is a pathway for anyone with a dream to inspire, engage and encourage with a voice of hope for the next generation. The online platform features future leaders using real auditions, iVotes, and an online election. America has 350 Million Voices, but there will be only one iPresident to impact the world.

According to a spokesperson for iPresident, "There is no better time than right now to host a nationwide casting call for the FIRST iPresident of the United States, an alternative reality platform powered by the voice of the next generation, where humanity intersects with technology, driving positive change."

The spokesperson added, "We are searching for iPresident candidates nationwide. Interested and passionate candidates ages 15+ can start the process by filling out a form on the iPresident website. The potential candidate will be given a short script to use for their audition. The candidates will be introduced to the public who will get a chance to iVote for the candidate that says something worth saying in a way that is worth listening to."

The first ever nationwide search for the iPresident of the United States allows candidates ages 15+ to demonstrate by their speech that "there is good in the world and it is worth fighting for. Goodness is the deepest truth about the human story."

iPresidential candidates showcase their message and ideas from anywhere in America. The search for the iPresident of the United States declares, "A beating heart is a voice. A voice that can and should be heard. A voice can be a bandage to heal a nation's wounds." Every global decision made impacts the future, and iPresident wants to create an alternative platform for voices to communicate real issues, real people.

iPresident auditions are ongoing during September. Auditioning is a simple process that allows potential candidates to give a quick speech that inspires the public.

For more information: www.iPresidentoftheunitedstates.com/auditions/ or YouTube Video

