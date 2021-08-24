iPro Announces Go-Live of Ambulatory Order Management Solution at Adventist Health Bakersfield

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPro Healthcare announces the implementation of its flagship iOrder software solution, the industry's only interoperable end-to-end solution for ambulatory order management, at Adventist Health Bakersfield, a 254-bed hospital serving patients in Kern County, California. iOrder digitizes ambulatory orders to enable full transparency and collaboration between hospitals and referring providers. Embedded clinical guidance tools ensure that correct orders are placed. Integrated email and text notifications keep patients and providers informed regarding scheduling, appointment preparation, and results.

Adventist Bakersfield adopted iOrder to reduce the burden on frontline staff and streamline patient throughput by converting ambulatory orders to a digital format. In turn, the hospital and its referring providers inherit a host of benefits, including:

No call scheduling or long wait times

End-to-end order visibility

Automatic notifications on patient scheduling and results

Full digital access to reports and images

"Since partnering with iPro, we've seen a significant reduction in call volumes to schedule patients," said Chris Granillo, Quest Imaging Director at Adventist Health Bakersfield. "We're able to send ambulatory order results digitally and securely while keeping everyone informed during the process. iOrder also equips our referring providers with clinical decision support tools ahead of coming mandates related to appropriate imaging use, which meets a tremendous need in the community."

"We're thrilled to work with the Adventist Health Bakersfield team to standardize and improve ambulatory order processing," said iPro Healthcare President Denny Phillips. "This type of collaboration between hospitals and their referring partners benefits all parties involved, as well as patients. We look forward to what we can accomplish together."

To learn more about iPro's iOrder solution, visit iprohealthcare.com or contact iPro at 800-736-2738 or [email protected].

About iPro, Inc.

Since 1998, iPro, Inc. has helped healthcare organizations manage costs, increase productivity, and drive sustainable growth and profitability. iPro Healthcare, one of iPro's four divisions, is uniquely qualified to provide strategic advice and tactical solutions to enable healthcare providers to successfully navigate their toughest issues using tools designed to help them thrive. iPro Healthcare specializes in physician referral analysis and retention, medical workflow analysis, business model revitalization, and maximizing revenue capture opportunities. The company's iOrder ambulatory order management solution provides a communication conduit for everyone involved in the ambulatory medical order process, both inside and outside of the network. Learn more at iprohealthcare.com.

Contact:

Leani Drapiza

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(706) 602-0715 ext. 3264

SOURCE iPro