Ipro Announces Virtual Solution Roadshow to Showcase eDiscovery and Information Governance Solutions

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, the leader in eDiscovery, Case Management, and Trial technology, is excited to announce its next virtual solution roadshow.

The two-day event on October 7 and 8 will consist of three different sessions, where participants will see Ipro and NetGovern solutions in action for the first time as well as have a chance to ask product experts questions about how to bridge the gap between both sides of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) from a single platform.

The event's first session is at 10:30 AM EST on October 7 and will consist of an overview of Ipro and NetGovern, where participants will see how a combination of NetGovern's Information Governance technology with Ipro's best-in-class eDiscovery capabilities creates the industry's most flexible, scalable, and powerful eDiscovery experience. The next session takes place later in the same day at 1:30 PM and will cover the latest features of Ipro for Enterprise. The road show concludes on October 8 at 1:30 PM with a look at getting the most out of Ipro for Desktop.

Ipro announced its acquisition of NetGovern in July 2020 and the two companies have already been working at integrating products, people, and products since. Previously, Ipro and NetGovern enjoyed a strategic partnership.

"By all accounts and estimates, data is growing at an exponential rate. This growth drives new challenges across enterprises with concerns ranging from compliance to security to risk management, and ultimately eDiscovery," said Jeff Lamboy, vice president, marketing, Ipro. "The economic impact of managing these issues, breaches, and judgements is also spiraling, creating the need for a solution that is easy to use."

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Ipro is the global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, flexibly deployed via Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid solutions, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery. For more information, visit https://www.iprotech.com/.

