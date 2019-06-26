IPRO Awarded Five-Year Federal Quality Innovation Contract

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services selected IPRO as a Prime Awardee of the Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractor program. This designation will allow NQIICs to bid on Task Orders over the next five years. As a Prime NQIIC awardee partnering with other Quality Improvement contractors under the new CMS Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract mechanism to support quality improvement efforts, each NQIIC may serve as:

Quality Improvement Experts,

Facilitators/change agents for healthcare transformation by achieving bold aims at a high value,

Innovators of quality improvement.

As an NQIIC awardee, IPRO has demonstrated healthcare quality improvement expertise. Services supported by some of the NQIIC awardees may include:

Providing direct technical assistance in specific areas of healthcare quality improvement (e.g., patient safety, opioid misuse, nursing home quality, etc.),

Seeking and gaining commitments from patients, providers and stakeholders to achieve aims,

Using a Human Centered Design that involves teaming with patient and family members to improve healthcare processes and outcomes,

Focusing on helping providers and healthcare organizations to achieve quantitative results for improved outcomes, lower costs, better care, less provider burden, greater transparency and more,

Supporting a diverse array of organizations and populations, including: rural providers, vulnerable beneficiaries, clinical practices, hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis facilities and more,

Supporting providers in efficient use of Health Information Technology and interoperability,

Serving as backbone organizations to form and engage Community Coalitions,

Convening and supporting Learning and Action Networks (LANs).

"This announcement confirms that IPRO, as one of a select group of NQIIC contractors, has demonstrated its capability to successfully address CMS' bold priorities and strategic goals planned over the next five years," according to IPRO Chief Executive Officer Theodore O. Will. "We're pleased and grateful for this designation."

IPRO is a non-profit organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. For over 35 years, IPRO has made creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology and data solutions to make the healthcare system work better.

