IPRO Celebrates World Smile Day by Highlighting Advanced Waterproof Membrane Technology for Electric Toothbrushes

HANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May 8th marks World Smile Day, a day dedicated to spreading happiness and positivity through simple acts of kindness. IPRO, a leading provider of waterproof membrane solutions, is marking the occasion by highlighting how its advanced technology helps people maintain healthy smiles.

Electric toothbrushes have gained popularity for their advanced cleaning abilities but pose challenges in terms of hygiene maintenance. IPRO's waterproof membrane technology uses ePTFE material to protect electronic components from water and contaminants while allowing air circulation.

With a Gurley value (which measures permeability) of 35s, the highly breathable membranes effectively prevent water from penetrating electric toothbrushes, making them an ideal solution for use in wet environments like bathrooms. The membranes also have an IP67 and IP68 protection rating, making them resistant to dust and submersion in water for extended periods of time. Additionally, with a 7 rating for oil resistance and a temperature range of -40℃ to 120℃, IPRO's waterproof membranes are suitable for use in a wide variety of environments.

To mark World Smile Day, IPRO is partnering with leading electric toothbrush manufacturers to highlight how its waterproof membrane technology keeps toothbrushes clean for good oral health and hygiene on World Smile Day. "World Smile Day is all about spreading joy and positivity, and we're proud to play a small part in helping people maintain healthy, happy smiles," said Global Product Director of IPRO, James Lee. "Our waterproof membrane technology is an essential component of electric toothbrushes, and we're thrilled to be working with top manufacturers to ensure that people around the world can enjoy the benefits of advanced dental care."

IPRO's advanced technology promotes cleaner and healthier teeth and gums, boosting confidence and promoting a positive outlook. Let us remember that small acts of kindness can have a significant impact, and even a simple smile can brighten someone's day.

IPRO Membrane has 15 years of experience in microporous membranes used for semiconductor and pharmaceutical filtration, as well as pressure and acoustic vents for outdoor electronics and packaging containers. It is a subsidiary of Cobetter Filtration which offers a full product portfolio for the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries.

