IPRO Executive Joins National Quality Forum Committee

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Caponi, MBA, RN, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer of IPRO's End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Network Program, has been selected by the National Quality Forum (NQF) to serve on its newly-convened Rural Telehealth and Healthcare System Readiness Committee.

This multi-stakeholder Committee is creating a measurement framework linking quality of care delivered by telehealth, healthcare system readiness and health outcomes in a disaster or emergency. NQF is convening the Committee to conduct an environmental scan that will document changes to previously identified measures and measure concepts related to telehealth and healthcare system readiness and propose new priority measures or measure concepts.

"It's an honor to participate in the important work of this Committee," states Ms. Caponi. "The connection between telehealth and healthcare system readiness for disasters and emergencies has been clearly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. And this connection is even more pronounced in rural communities that are already dealing with a lack of resources, healthcare facility closures, shortages of healthcare professionals and limited options for transportation."

Funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Committee's work will contribute to understanding the impact of telehealth on quality of care and health system readiness in rural areas, including the healthcare systems relied upon by rural-dwelling Native Americans.

The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org

Ms. Caponi oversees the activities of IPRO's four ESRD Networks that comprise the IPRO ESRD Network Program. Under the direction of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the IPRO ESRD Network Program supports the renal community in ensuring safe, effective, patient-centered care for more than 132,000 renal patients in 13 states. As such, IPRO ESRD Networks are integral partners in emergency preparedness and response, supporting dialysis facilities and assisting patients during emergencies and disasters. Learn more at https://esrd.ipro.org

IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. IPRO does this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better. Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations. Learn more at https://ipro.org

