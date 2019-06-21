IPRO Honors Healthcare Champions From Across New York State

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPRO's Annual Quality Awards were presented to physicians, hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis providers from across New York State at the organization's 35th Annual Meeting, held June 6 in Garden City, New York.

This year's honorees were cited in four major categories: antibiotic stewardship, care coordination, nursing home quality improvement and quality payment program leadership.

Providers recognized for antibiotic stewardship included New York City-based Atlantic Dialysis and NYU Langone Health as well as Hudson, NY-based Columbia Memorial Health. Awardees for excellence in care coordination included Rome Memorial Hospital of Rome, NY and the Syracuse Care Transition Coalition's Nutrition Subcommittee.

Nursing homes singled out for special recognition included Rockaway Park-based Beacon Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Cortland-based Crown Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and New City-based Friedwald Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing. Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn (NY), a private physician group practice, was recognized for extraordinary performance in quality payment measures addressing disease prevention and chronic disease management.

"The IPRO Quality Awards are now widely recognized as an important marker of the commitment to quality improvement demonstrated by providers across New York," according to Clare B. Bradley, MD, MPH, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. "We salute these high achievers for their dedication to their work and their commitment to sustained improvement."

Social determinants of health were the focus of the Annual Meeting's keynote address delivered by Andrew Croshaw, MBA, and Chief Executive Officer of the Utah-based Leavitt Partners. He argued that clinical care accounts for only 20% of determinants of health, with physical environment, health behaviors and social/economic factors accounting for 10%, 30%, and 40%, respectively.

Other speakers at the IPRO Annual Meeting included Johanne E. Morne, MS, Director of the New York State Department of Health's AIDS Institute; Dave Richard, Deputy Secretary of North Carolina Medicaid and Kenneth Teasley, a patient advocate.

IPRO is a non-profit organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. For 35 years IPRO has made creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology and data solutions to make the healthcare system work better.

