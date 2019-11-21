IPRO Selected as a Recipient of QIN-QIO Task Order 1 Award Under the 12th Statement of Work

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2019, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded a five-year contract to IPRO to serve as a regional Quality Innovation Network – Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) under the recently launched 12th Statement of Work.

QIN-QIOs serving under the 12th Statement of Work will provide targeted assistance to nursing homes and communities with small and rural practices, those serving the most vulnerable populations, and those in need of customized quality improvement. Through this body of work, CMS is focusing on results, protecting taxpayer dollars, and most importantly, ensuring the safety and quality of care delivered to every Medicare beneficiary.

"We are pleased and grateful that the federal government has recognized our team's commitment to our work and our breadth of experience and expertise," according to Theodore O. Will, FACHE, IPRO's Chief Executive Officer. "Working cooperatively with providers in 11 states and D.C., we will make major gains in addressing some of the most challenging issues our healthcare system has to grapple with."

Under the award made this month by CMS IPRO, working with Healthcentric Advisors and Qlarant, will direct Medicare quality improvement work in New York, New Jersey and Ohio; all six New England states (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island); as well as Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

The IPRO team will be responsible improving quality in poor-performing nursing homes, as well as small and rural communities and those serving vulnerable populations by:

Improving Behavioral Health Outcomes – Including Opioid Misuse

Increasing Patient Safety

Increasing Chronic Disease Self-Management

Increasing the Quality of Care Transitions

Improving Nursing Home Quality

IPRO is a national, not-for-profit healthcare organization that works with government agencies, providers and consumers to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. IPRO does this by making creative use of clinical expertise, emerging technology, data solutions, and diverse marketplace experience to make the healthcare system work better. Incorporated in 1983, IPRO is one of the nation's largest and most experienced healthcare quality improvement organizations.

Visit IPRO at www.ipro.org. For more information on the QIN-QIOs, please visit: https://qioprogram.org.

SOURCE IPRO

Related Links

http://www.ipro.org

