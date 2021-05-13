iPro's iOrder Medical Software Announced as Gold Stevie® Award Winner and Finalist in SIIA CODiE Awards

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPro, Inc. was recently recognized by the American Business Awards and the Software and Information Industry Association for the company's iOrder ambulatory order management solution. iOrder won the Gold Stevie® Award for Healthcare Technology Solutions in the 19th Annual American Business Awards,® which "recognizes the best solutions for improving care quality, patient safety, efficiency, medical information and data exchange to healthcare professionals or consumers." iOrder was also announced as a 2021 CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Healthcare Technology Solution category by SIIA, which "recognizes excellence by honoring leading technology products and services."

iOrder enables the secure exchange of medical information between disparate electronic health record systems, delivering the knowledge of the hospital to the initial point of care with the referring doctor. The cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant platform improves patient safety and care quality by minimizing incorrect coding and unnecessary procedures, ensuring that an appropriate, reimbursable exam is always ordered. Integrated clinical decision support and digital front door features streamline provider workflows and bring end-to-end transparency to ambulatory orders—addressing a significant source of revenue leakage for healthcare organizations.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners from a record-breaking 3,800 nominations. Judges praised iOrder's ability to "digitally transform the referral process in healthcare and help doctors and patients with accurate data and reduced time, effort, and cost involved in the process, thus leading way to improved healthcare and overall satisfaction."

"The future of healthcare is democratized and patient-centric," said one Stevie judge. "iOrder is building many early, strong connective tissues to get us ready for a better, hyper-connected digital healthcare system with patients at the center." Another judge noted, "iOrder provides a structured, efficient process when lives and health of individuals require it. Streamlining communications and ensuring doctors' orders are delivered accurately cannot be undervalued. iPro's focus on such a regulated environment talks to the value of the effort and their confidence in addressing the problem set."

SIIA CODiE Award judges also praised iPro's commitment to innovation and care. "This is an innovative solution that aims to fill the bridge between ambulatory care and hospitals," stated one CODiE judge. "This process takes a lot of manual work out and streamlines the ordering process, increases provider confidence and patient satisfaction."

"Roughly 80% of all serious medical errors involve miscommunication during care transitions," said iPro President Denny Phillips. "We developed iOrder to bridge the gaps between health systems, referring physicians, and patients to improve patient safety and experience and the flow of information between providers. It is an honor for our efforts to be recognized by the American Business Awards and SIIA."

2021 SIIA CODiE Award Business Technology Winners will be announced virtually on Tuesday, June 22. 2021 Stevie Awards will be presented during a virtual live event on Wednesday, June 30.

To learn more about iPro's iOrder solution, visit iprohealthcare.com or contact iPro at 800-738-2738 or [email protected].

About iPro, Inc.

Since 1998, iPro, Inc. has helped manufacturing and healthcare organizations manage costs, increase productivity, and drive sustainable growth and profitability. iPro Healthcare, one of iPro's four divisions, is uniquely qualified to provide strategic advice and tactical solutions to enable healthcare providers to successfully navigate their toughest issues using tools designed to help them thrive. iPro Healthcare specializes in physician referral analysis and retention, medical workflow analysis, business model revitalization, and maximizing revenue capture opportunities. The company's iOrder enterprise imaging solution provides a communication conduit for everyone involved in the ambulatory medical order process, both inside and outside of the network. Learn more at iprohealthcare.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

Contact:

Leani Drapiza

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(706) 602-0715 ext. 3264

SOURCE iPro