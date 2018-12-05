iProspect Appoints Doug O'Reilly SVP, Head of Data and Insights

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iProspect, a leading global digital performance agency, announced today the appointment of Doug O'Reilly as SVP, Head of Data and Insights, a newly-created role to bolster the agency's data and insights capabilities. Effective immediately, Doug will report directly to Mike Gullaksen, President, iProspect US.

"Clients today are still trying to make sense of their data, technology platforms and their own internal organizational structure," said Gullaksen. "As we look forward to the rest of 2019, data and insights is hugely important to the work we are doing. Our ultimate goal is to create one-to-one conversations between consumers and brands. Doug's background and expert command of all data and insights is critical in helping us deliver this type of relationship to clients."

O'Reilly, who works out of iProspect's New York office, is responsible for overseeing the entire data and insights team and ensuring the practice is evolving as clients' needs do as well. Together with his teams, he will focus on expanding iProspect's offerings in marketing technology, measurement and data strategy, analytics and data management. In this role, O'Reilly will work across all clients at iProspect, showcasing the agency's ability to deliver personalized media experiences that drive business results.

O'Reilly has more than 25 years of experience growing data and strategy offerings across a variety of businesses. Prior to joining iProspect, he was with MRM//McCann, where he served as SVP, Director of Data Science. In this role, O'Reilly lead the development and growth of the data strategy group, while also providing crucial insights in data and marketing tech to the agency as a whole.

"I am excited to join iProspect at a point of inflection for performance marketing where agencies and marketing organizations are rapidly differentiating on their data maturity and analytics capabilities," said O'Reilly. "iProspect not only has a strong, data-driven culture, but also possesses market-leading technology, infrastructure and partnerships critical to igniting ongoing analytical innovation. I am looking forward to the opportunity to further fuel the growth of our teams, as well as our long list of world-class clients."

