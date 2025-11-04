IPS Acquires Populus, Expanding Smart Mobility and Transportation Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS Group, Inc.(ipsgroupinc.com), a leader in smart parking and curb management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Populus Technologies, Inc. (populus.ai), a pioneering provider of transportation data and global leader in mobility and curb management solutions.

This strategic move strengthens IPS's ability to provide cities with the most comprehensive set of smart mobility and curb management tools available. The integration of Populus' curb and mobility management software with IPS's smart parking, payments, and enforcement technologies will empower municipalities, universities, and private operators with richer data insights to make better data-driven decisions.

Regina Clewlow, CEO & Co-Founder of Populus Technologies, Inc., said the acquisition, "unlocks a tremendous opportunity to help cities and operators bring parking and mobility management into the digital era." She added, "Together, we'll provide the tools needed to optimize efficiency, improve decision-making, and support smarter, more sustainable transportation systems."

Chad Randall, CEO of IPS Group, Inc., expressed similar enthusiasm, noting that, "the acquisition of Populus represents an exciting milestone in our journey to expand IPS's smart curb management ecosystem." He continued, "By combining our decades of expertise in parking technologies with Populus' cutting-edge mobility and curb management platform, we are uniquely positioned to help our current and future clients gain better insights into data trends and elevate decision-making processes to navigate the future of transportation."

The combined solutions will help municipalities, transportation agencies, universities, and private operators gain deeper insights into all parking operations to achieve smarter planning, optimize operations, and improve the quality of mobility and urban life worldwide.

About IPS Group, Inc.

IPS Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Canada and Europe. Since 2000, IPS has led the way, launching the world's first smart parking meter in 2005 and growing into a fully integrated smart parking ecosystem that unifies hardware, software, data, and services into a platform that puts clients first. Learn more at ipsgroupinc.com.

About Populus Technologies, Inc.

Populus Technologies, Inc. helps city departments of transportation and parking authorities transform urban mobility by effectively managing ever-growing connected vehicle fleets and congestion in the public right-of-way. The Populus platform is the only comprehensive solution that helps cities code their curbs, aggregate parking data, and deploy digital smart zones to improve curbside management. Our first-of-its-kind GPS-enabled parking technology enables commercial fleets to pay for curbside usage through safe, frictionless payments. Populus is a trusted partner of over 100 cities around the world. Learn more at populus.ai.

SOURCE IPS Group, Inc.