IPS Group Announces U.S. Leadership Change in IPS Search

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS Search, Inc., the US-based Insurance and Financial Services Executive Search practice of IPS Group UK, announces Douglas E. Terry and Daniel R. Gattis as co-leaders of the US Executive Search practice and Audry Buchanan Torrence continuing as leader of the firm's Contingent Recruitment and Search division. This change is effective 1 February 2021, with each promoted to Executive Vice President and now reporting to Anthony Chitnis, Managing Director of IPS Group in London.

"The US team brings decades of experience in insurance and financial services executive search working at the highest levels across the entire C-Suite of executive and senior management positions," said Chitnis. He added, "The team also has direct industry experience at the senior level at both private and public insurers. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our US operation, especially as the insurance and business communities recover from the impact of Covid-19."

Please contact Doug Terry ([email protected]), Dan Gattis ([email protected]) or Audry Torrence ([email protected]) or 312-214-4983 for further information.

About IPS

IPS Group Limited was founded in London in 1969 to provide professional recruitment services to the London insurance market. IPS Group was the first specialized recruiting enterprise focused solely on insurance and financial services in the UK. It is now one of the largest such consultancies in the UK with offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and China.

IPS Search, headquartered in Chicago, provides consultative and customizable executive search and recruiting services toward the hiring of talented professionals by insurance and financial services organizations. The focus of IPS Search is executives, senior management, and emerging leaders in property/casualty and life insurance companies and other organizations serving the insurance industry.

www.ipssearch.com

www.ipsgroupltd.com

