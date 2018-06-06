IPS Group Showcases Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite at IPI Conference & Expo

"I went through the Innovation Studio and really enjoyed the augmented reality parking experience. IPS is a company that is willing to innovate and take risks in the parking industry," says Jeff Petry, City of Eugene, Ore. "I also saw the new Data Management System and was impressed with the new features. As a manager, I appreciate making it as easy as possible to get information and being able to communicate that."

IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ through the industry's only true Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite. Several IPS customers have already subscribed to the complete product suite for the ease of city-wide parking data integration and access to all parking applications in one cloud-based platform. The Suite of Smart Parking products includes single- and multi-space meters, sensors, enforcement and permitting solutions, and mobile payments that connect to one, powerful integrated Data Management System (DMS). The secure, cloud-based DMS aggregates the data from all integrated devices into meaningful analytics and reports.

A truly integrated solution allows cities and communities of any size to manage their entire parking network from anywhere, anytime, with single sign-on (SSO) access to all applications and consolidated parking data in one place. While the IPS Parking Management Suite offers all of the interrelated parking applications a city may need, it can also seamlessly integrate with any third-party service via API.

"We strive to continually develop and invest in future-proof technology to meet our customers' goals while also delivering exceptional customer satisfaction," says Chad Randall, Chief Operating Officer, IPS Group. "IPS offers the key to the success of all Smart Cities and Smart Communities with one powerful Smart Parking solution."

The Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite includes:

M5™ Single-Space Parking Meters

MS1™ Multi-Space Pay Stations

Revolution™ Upgrade Kits

Enforcement Management

Permit Management

PARK SMARTER™ Mobile Payment

Vehicle Detection Sensors

Next-Generation Data Management System.

About IPS Group, Inc.

IPS Group, (www.ipsgroup.com), headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices across North America and Europe, is a design, engineering and manufacturing company focused on low-power wireless telecommunications, payment processing systems, intelligent data management and SaaS technologies. An industry pioneer, IPS provides Smarter Parking for Smart Communities™ through its innovative and Fully-Integrated Parking Management Suite. Designed to work in parallel, IPS offers Smart Parking single-space meters, multi-space pay stations, pay station upgrade kits, vehicle detection sensors, smart cash collection systems, mobile applications, enforcement and permitting solutions, hosted data management software with advanced data analytics, and more, providing a powerful and fully-integrated solution to provide greater oversight and efficiency to Smart Communities of any size.

