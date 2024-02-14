IPSecure Closes Multiple Seven-Figure Seed II Round of Funding and Announces Formation of Key Advisory Board

Moves will accelerate adoption of AI-driven brand protection focused on e-commerce revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSecure, the leading Buy Box brand protection company for brands and e-commerce agencies, announced today that it has raised its second multi seven-figure round of funding, led by Secondary Market pioneer Manhattan Venture Partners. The company also announced that Dan Ciporin, a successful early e-commerce operator and former General Partner at Canaan Partners, Frederick Felman, Partner at Sage Partners, and William Barkow, Partner at Manhattan Venture Partners, will be joining IPSecure's Advisory Board.

Owning the Buy Box is the key to sales, revenue and wallet share for e-commerce professionals, especially on Amazon, the dominant e-commerce platform in the U.S. and globally. Statista estimates that Amazon captured 37.8 per cent of all US e-commerce spending in 2022 and forecasts an 11.7 per cent increase in 2024. The Amazon platform is home to almost 10 million sellers, with 4,000 new sellers added daily. These sellers compete for every Buy Box click on Amazon to drive their revenue, ROI, and market position.

"Unlike traditional brand protection software that targets intellectual property attorneys, IPSecure offers a platform that is purpose-built to protect and expand wallet share for e-commerce professionals and Amazon managers," said David Cooper, CEO and Founder of IPSecure. "With Amazon representing almost half of every dollar spent on e-commerce in the US, the Amazon Buy Box is valuable real estate that drives revenue and ROI for brands and Amazon agencies."

"Competition for the Buy Box is fierce, and, despite Amazon's best efforts, unauthorized sellers will try to win the Buy Box from legitimate sellers," continued Cooper. "As a result, brands and Amazon agencies must safeguard their Buy Box from illicit sellers or risk losing wallet share."

IPSecure's AI-driven technology targets sellers operating within this illicit market. When brands and agencies purge unauthorized sellers from Amazon, they are able to increase their Buy Box win rate. IPSecure tracks and quantifies net new sales and can demonstrate a clear ROI from investing in Buy Box brand protection .

"Since our original seed investment in 2021, IPSecure has gained significant traction with both major brands and Amazon agencies, proving that the esoteric online brand protection market is ripe for disruption," said William Barkow, Partner at Manhattan Venture Partners. "I am excited to join the IPSecure Advisory Board and help David and his team to leverage their decades of experience in brand protection into transforming the brand protection category from a cost center to a revenue and ROI driver."

"As e-commerce becomes more integrated into everyday lives, the need for brands to control their customer experience grows exponentially. IPSecure's innovative technology leverages IP protection as the fuel to drive real, verifiable e-commerce growth and I look forward to working with Dave and his team to accomplish great things in the future," added Dan Ciporin, new IPSecure Advisor and former General Partner at Canaan Partners.

IPSecure is Buy Box Brand Protection for brands and Amazon Agencies. After 20+ years building brand protection solutions for the world's largest brands, the team at IPSecure has reinvented intellectual property (IP) protection and channel management on Amazon into the fuel that is driving massive revenue growth for their customers. Founded in early 2020, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Boise, IPSecure increases Buy Box win rates by up to 50% and is rapidly becoming the go-to solution for sellers, brands, and agencies. Visit IPSecure at www.ipsecure.com to learn more.

