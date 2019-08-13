Ipsidy and AS•NET Announce Intent to Offer Ipsidy's Biometric Identity Solutions in Latin America

LONG BEACH, New York and BOGOTA, Colombia, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (https://www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), which operates an Identity as a Service (IdaaS) platform offering secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, and American Smart Systems & Networks LTDA. - AS•NET (hereinafter AS•NET) (http://www.asnetla.com/), a Colombian company that designs, develops, and implements advanced transaction solutions for a variety of industries today announced they intend to integrate Ipsidy's biometric identity and authentication solutions, Proof™ and Verified™ to the AS•NET platform, and to join the Ipsidy Partner Network to offer the solutions to their clients in Latin America.

In an increasingly digital and mobile world, Ipsidy helps clients know with biometric certainty who they are engaging with. Ipsidy's Identity as a Service (IDaaS) solutions help governments, enterprises, membership organizations, etc., identify customers, employees and visitors using mobile biometric technology to reduce fraud, minimize risk and protect personal data in both digital and physical transactions.

As a member of the Ipsidy Partner Network, AS•NET intends to offer Proof and Verified by Ipsidy to their broad customer portfolio of financial institutions, large retail stores, and other multi-national organizations in Latin America. Ipsidy's solutions help transform identity across a business enterprise, working great on their own and even better together:

Proof allows organizations to establish a trusted identity, from anywhere in the world via a convenient mobile app. Proof is an identity proofing service that includes facial biometric matching against government-issued credentials, such as a passport, national identity card or any driver's license. Proof is ideal for customer on-boarding or employee applications, account opening and closing, and any Know Your Customer'(KYC) scenario where high identity assurance levels and a reduction in fraud are desired. A Proof request takes just seconds to initiate and seconds for the end-user to complete, transforming business processes with increased speed, integrity, and convenience.

Verified allows businesses to obtain biometric authentication from their customers and employees on any transaction they define. With Verified, customers simply take a selfie to gain access to their account, approve or reject transactions, and provide consent. It's a solution that adds an extra level of certainty as well as customer consent during all types of financial or business transactions such as wire transfers, stock trades, etc. and account maintenance – think address changes, account ownership changes, and beyond.

AS•NET plans to integrate Proof and Verified into their platform, allowing them to quickly expand their product suite of best-in-class data processing solutions and help their customers reduce fraud. The parties have signed an MOU, with a view to entering into a definitive agreement shortly.

"We are excited to work with Ipsidy and incorporate their innovative biometric identity technology into our platform," said Jose Fernando Rodriguez, CEO of AS•NET. "We look forward to being an early leader in the Colombian and regional markets with solutions that help our clients, financial institutions, reduce risk and fraud, and better protect their customers and end users' accounts. We believe that Ipsidy's solutions will provide our financial clients with secure identity authentication that achieves these goals."

"We are delighted to be working with AS•NET to offer our identity solutions in Colombia and the region," added Philip Beck, CEO of Ipsidy Inc. "We believe that the integration of our respective solutions can provide a powerful combination to AS•NET's customers."

About AS•NET:

American Smart Systems & Networks LTDA., AS•NET, is a Colombian company founded in 1994, with a widespread trajectory in the design, development and implementation of advanced transactional solutions for leading companies in different industry segments, both in Colombia and abroad. Our solutions bring a high impact to the business operation of our customers, demonstrating a high return on investment of our projects, improving competitiveness and service level for the processes in which we implement our solutions.

AS•NET's clients include organizations in the Colombian financial sector and countries such as United States, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Venezuela. AS•NET has become a leader in offering efficient, secure and sophisticated payment processing solutions. These solutions include: Credit and Debit Card Management Systems (CMS), Banking Systems based on mobile technologies, loyalty systems, Card Acceptance Device Management Systems (POS terminals and ATM's), and Merchant and Exchange Management Systems.

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com, operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own and even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; and Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy Partner Network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com.

