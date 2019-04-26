Ipsidy and Mobile Solutions Peru to Offer Ipsidy's Biometric Identity Solutions in Peru and Chile

LONG BEACH, New York and LIMA, Peru, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), which operates an Identity as a Service (IdaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical and Mobile Solutions Peru SAC, (www.mobiletech.pe), a leading GPS solutions provider for the trucking industry, today announced their agreement to offer Ipsidy's suite of biometric identity and authentication solutions in the Peruvian and Chilean markets.

As a member of the Ipsidy Partner Network, Mobile Solutions Peru will offer Access™, Verified™, Proof™, and Transact™ by Ipsidy to financial institutions, security companies, large retail operations, telecoms and transportation companies. These solutions help transform identity across a business enterprise, working great on their own and even better together:

Access by Ipsidy is an out-of-the- box, biometric identity, physical perimeter access solution. Access™ helps to protect any building, perimeter or event and create a safe environment by monitoring the enrolled identities of people entering any defined area.

Verified™ by Ipsidy allows for seamless multi-factor authentication for any transaction. It offers an enterprise the ability to provide their employees and customers with a trusted, seamless and secure biometric identification experience — allowing users to quickly capture a selfie to approve account logons and important transactions.

Proof™ by Ipsidy is a remote mobile identity proofing solution that captures government-issued credentials combined with real-time biometrics. A verified identity obtained from Proof can seamlessly be used across the Ipsidy platform for future biometric, multi-factor authentication protection on a variety of account transactions.

Transact™ by Ipsidy is a cloud-based, digital issuance and mobile payment gateway where you can design customer loyalty programs; build and manage a mobile payment network of trusted agents, merchants, and consumers; and accept and perform transactions using closed-loop payment cards online, in-store, and in-app.

"We are excited to partner with Ipsidy to resell the company's suite of biometric identity solutions and be an early adopter in the Peruvian and Chilean markets to offer this technology," said Samir Barhumi of Mobile Solutions Peru. "We believe that Ipsidy's solutions will provide our clients with the highest level of identity, transaction and access authentication."

Philip Beck, CEO of Ipsidy, said, "Ipsidy is pleased to partner with Mobile Solutions Peru to resell our services in Peru and Chile. Together we will offer mobile biometric identity solutions that provide the highest level of security, control and certainty for everyday transactions."

About Mobile Solutions Peru

Mobile Solutions Peru S.A.C. ("MSP") was established in 2010 as a sister company of PERUTRAK.COM, a leading GPS solutions provider for the fleet industry and was ultimately acquired by Guard One. Today, MSP's core business is commercializing and integrating digital mobile solutions to enterprise clients primarily in Peru, as well as in Chile and Argentina. MSP's clients and legacy relationships include financial institutions, security companies, large retail operations, telecoms and transportation companies.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; and Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future sales, product and service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

