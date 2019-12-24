Ipsidy and Skypatrol Announce the Launch of the SkyOne Lock

LONG BEACH, New York and MIAMI, Florida, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQX: IDTY], a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform and a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions available to any vertical, and Skypatrol LLC (www.skypatrol.com), a provider of innovative GPS-tracking and fleet-management software tools, today announced the availability of the SkyOne lock, which incorporates mobile, biometric identity authentication services and GPS technology.

In a world of increasing fraud and security threats, it's more important than ever to verify identity with speed and certainty. Ipsidy and Skypatrol are working together to bring the SkyOne lock to market. Skypatrol has built a reputation for developing innovative GPS-tracking and fleet-management software tools uniquely combined with its proprietary GPS hardware and software solutions to help businesses monitor, protect and optimize mobile assets. Ipsidy has integrated its Access™ credential management service and facial biometric authentication technology with both the SkyOne lock and Gurtam's Wialon GPS tracking platform.

The SkyOne lock elevates the security level of locks used to protect valuable mobile and remote assets by tracking a lock's location with the Gurtam Wialon platform and by using the power of facial biometrics to allow only authorized personnel to open a lock. Using the Ipsidy App, the authorized user takes a live selfie, which Ipsidy matches in real-time to the enrolled biometric.

The SkyOne lock fits on the back gate of most standard trucks and can also be used on remote warehouses or facilities, to ensure that a business controls who accesses their cargo or contents and knows when and where that happened. SkyOne lock solves these challenges by removing the need for keys, which can be lost, stolen and copied and instead by requiring biometric identity authentication to enter the facility or vehicle.

The SkyOne solution retains a digital record of who opened the lock and provides an audit trail with a 'chain of custody' record for when and where the lock was opened. Using the SkyOne solution, businesses can maintain a record of all access to valuable goods and assets, whether they are on the move or at a remote location. The SkyOne lock is a powerful tool that provides a higher level of transaction security, control and certainty for mobile and remote assets.

Skypatrol will offer SkyOne locks as part of its GPS-based fleet-management solutions to enhance the operational efficiency, productivity and security of its clients' operations. Skypatrol currently operates in North America, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean and its customers and end users operate in excess of 1,000,000 vehicles.

"Skypatrol is pleased to partner with Ipsidy to launch the revolutionary SkyOne lock," said Robert Rubin, CEO of Skypatrol. "The SkyOne lock substantially raises the bar for solving security issues for protecting assets that either move in trucks like cargo or assets that are remote in the field where no one is around. We are excited to work with Ipsidy to be the first to create an advanced technology to heighten security for mobile and remote assets. The SkyOne lock is another advanced solution added to Skypatrol's multiple cutting-edge GPS technologies."

"Everything starts with trusted identity," said Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy Inc. "Our identity platform approach allows us to offer a suite of services that our customers can use to seamlessly create the foundation of trust. Working under our established partnership with Skypatrol, we are building on our existing technology and platform to support them and the exciting new SkyOne lock solution."

Learn more about the SkyOne Lock. Call 1-800-369-5007 or email to sales@skypatrol.com

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com is a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is in my lobby? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, https://cardsplus.co.za/; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K and Ipsidy Perú in Peru,. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com.

About Skypatrol LLC

Established in 2002, Skypatrol holds a strong market position in providing GPS tracking solutions to various strategic markets. Skypatrol has built a reputation for developing innovative GPS-tracking and fleet-management software tools uniquely combined with its proprietary GPS hardware and software to help businesses monitor, protect and optimize mobile assets in an increasingly machine-to-machine world. Skypatrol operates in more than 25 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean serving, among other markets, fleet management, government surveillance, mobile asset tracking, home arrest monitoring, rental cars, and power sports. Skypatrol systems operate on a wide variety of platforms including cellular and satellite networks.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future sales, product and service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc.

Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO

Matthew Cordis philipbeck@ipsidy.com matthewcordis@ipsidy.com

+1 (516) 274-8700 Skypatrol, LLC

Robert D. Rubin, CEO

rrubin@skypatrol.com +1 (786) 331-3391

SOURCE Ipsidy Inc.