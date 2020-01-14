Ipsidy Announces Corporate Realignment

LONG BEACH, New York, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com ) (OTCQB: IDTY), a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform and a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, today announced a realignment of its corporate organization in order to better execute its customer acquisition goals.

As part of this realignment, the Company has initiated several management changes. Phillip Kumnick, who recently joined the Ipsidy Board, will assume a new role as Deputy Chairman of the Board. Mr. Kumnick served for 30 years as a senior executive in the payments industry, where he focused on product innovation and most recently managed Visa's critical entry into encryption and tokenization products and services for their acquiring partners. As Deputy Chairman, Mr. Kumnick will work closely with the management team in executing the Company's strategic plan.

In addition, Tom Szoke has assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for operations, sales and business development. Chris White, who joined the Company in 2018, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. Chris will be responsible for overseeing all technology, development and IT operations at Ipsidy. This realignment is intended to increase operational efficiency and help Ipsidy take advantage of the opportunities which are currently presented.

"This realignment will allow us to better leverage our strengths and approach the market faster," said Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO Ipsidy Inc. "We are focusing our resources on the identity solutions we believe the marketplace is demanding, which we believe will drive growth in our business."

Phillip Kumnick added, "Since my appointment to the Ipsidy Board, I have been working closely with the Ipsidy leadership team and believe that the Company's IDaaS platform has tremendous potential for delivering innovative identity solutions which are so desperately needed in today's digital world. The changes announced today I believe will help Ipsidy realize that potential and I very much look forward to working with Philip and the Ipsidy leadership team to help them execute their plan."

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com is a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is in my lobby? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, https://cardsplus.co.za/; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K and Ipsidy Perú in Peru. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com.

