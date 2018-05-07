Ipsidy Announces Results for First Quarter 2018

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Total revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 was $0.5 million compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 .

Net loss before taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $2.8 million compared to a net loss in the first quarter of 2017 of $9.7 million . In 2017, the recapitalization, including the conversion of notes payable and the elimination of the derivative liability gave rise to a charge of $4.1 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 .

Basic and diluted net loss per share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 was $0.01 cent compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.03 cents in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 .

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $1.7 million compared to $1.6 million in 2017.

was compared to in 2017. On April 30, 2018 , the Company entered into a Note Modification Agreement with the Stern Trust, to extend to April 30, 2020 , the maturity date of a Note in the amount of $3,000,000 issued in 2017, in consideration of the issuance of 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock.

Refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

Operational Highlights

The Company continued to make substantial progress during the quarter as follows:

The Ipsidy App became available in the App Store and on Google Play and we published updated RESTful APIs and SDKs which allow for custom integration of our platform to third party systems.

Launched new Access TM , out of the box identification solution for biometric authentication of residents, visitors attempting entry into a building or controlled area, using Bluetooth beacons to trigger the identity authentication event.

, out of the box identification solution for biometric authentication of residents, visitors attempting entry into a building or controlled area, using Bluetooth beacons to trigger the identity authentication event. Launched new Verify TM out of the box identification solution which includes an enterprise portal where agents can trigger biometric authentication of customers as well as everyday transactions such as account changes, account transfers and other service events.

out of the box identification solution which includes an enterprise portal where agents can trigger biometric authentication of customers as well as everyday transactions such as account changes, account transfers and other service events. Signed a contract with Ruta Amiga, a Colombian marketing company, to launch a new loyalty rewards program in Colombia .

. Announced that we had agreed in principle with Datapro, to offer Ipsidy's biometric, multi-factor, identity authentication service to Datapro's financial institutions throughout the Latin American market.

Signed an agreement with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for the provision of our SearchTM / IMS Voter Registry Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) to provide automated voter roll publication and ensure that no duplicate entries exist in the voter roll for the forthcoming election.

"Ipsidy made significant progress in the last quarter launching our new products, signing new customers and substantially delivering our Search AFIS system for Zimbabwe," said, Philip Beck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ipsidy. Mr. Beck added, "We are executing our strategy of creating trusted transactions, embedding biometrically authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and using a participant's mobile device to approve everyday transactions."

Additional analysis of the Company's performance can be found in 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended March 31, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company's investor relations website.

Visit the Ipsidy website today at https://www.ipsidy.com/developers where you can create a demo account and run test authentications using the Ipsidy mobile app.

Get the Ipsidy mobile app on your mobile phone: App Store or Google Play

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc (OTCQB:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com (formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation OTC:IDGS) is a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co and Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za. Our identity transaction platform creates a trusted transaction, embedding authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and using a participant's mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform offers biometric and multi-factor identity management solutions which support a wide variety of electronic transactions. We believe that it is essential that businesses and consumers know who is on the other side of an electronic transaction and have an audit trail, proving that the identity of the other party was duly authenticated. We continue to enhance our solutions to provide our customers with the next level of transaction security, control and certainty over everyday transactions. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, net revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, diluted earnings per share, future service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2017 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Information.

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (5) derivative income (expense) and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see "Adjusted EBITDA" below for more information and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA





Quarter Ended









March 31, 2018

March 31 ,2017

























Net Loss

(2,752,925)

(9,669,092)













Add Back:





















Interest Expense

239,169

604,015

Conversion of debt, etc.

-

4,106,652

Depreciation and amortization

110,676

109,534

Taxes

4,561

4,170

Stock-based compensation equity plans 738,212

3,294,160













Adjusted EBITDA

(1,660,307)

(1,550,561)











































































IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















March 31,

December 31,





2018

2017





(unaudited)



ASSETS Current Assets:









Cash



$ 2,412,363

$ 4,413,822 Accounts receivable, net



676,628

165,929 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease

54,215

52,790 Inventory



475,541

492,030 Other current assets



560,721

218,537 Total current assets



4,179,468

5,343,108











Property and equipment, net



202,926

209,719 Other Assets



1,446,732

1,243,531 Intangible Assets, net



2,794,600

2,878,080 Goodwill



6,736,043

6,736,043 Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion

604,663

618,763 Total assets



$ 15,964,432

$ 17,029,244











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$ 1,816,982

$ 1,447,185 Capital lease obligation, current portion



28,251

27,420 Deferred revenue



538,812

122,511 Total current liabilities



2,384,045

1,597,116











Long-term liabilities:









Notes payable, net



2,519,785

2,375,720 Capital lease obligation, net of current portion



108,127

115,509 Total long-term liabilities



2,627,912

2,491,229 Total liabilities



5,011,957

4,088,345











Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares







authorized; 405,708,228 and 403,311,988 shares issued







and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively











40,571

40,331 Additional paid in capital



79,791,311

79,053,339 Accumulated deficit



(69,160,547)

(66,407,622) Accumulated comprehensive income



281,140

254,851 Total stockholders' equity



10,952,475

12,940,899 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 15,964,432

$ 17,029,244















































































IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





























Three Month Ended











March 31,











2018

2017

















Revenues:













Products and services





$ 507,927

$ 565,545 Lease income







17,862

19,144 Total revenues, net





525,789

584,689

















Operating Expenses:











Cost of Sales







120,248

149,129 General and administrative





2,798,699

5,251,212 Research and development





5,361

29,070 Depreciation and amortization



110,676

109,534 Total operating expenses





3,034,984

5,538,945

















Loss from operations





(2,509,195)

(4,954,256)

















Other Income (Expense):











(Loss) gain on derivative liabilities



-

(452,146) Gain on extinguishment of notes payable

-

2,802,235 Loss on modification of derivatives



-

(319,770) Loss on modification of warrants



-

(158,327) Loss on settlement of notes payable



-

(5,978,643) Interest expense







(239,169)

(604,015) Other income (expense), net



(239,169)

(4,710,666)

















Loss before income taxes





(2,748,364)

(9,664,922)

















Income tax expense







(4,561)

(4,170)

















Net Loss







$ (2,752,925)

$ (9,669,092)

















Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 404,254,263

295,596,151









































































IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended











March 31,











2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net(loss) income







$ (2,752,925)

$ (9,669,092) Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash used in operations:







Depreciation and amortization expense



110,676

109,534 Stock-based compensation





738,212

3,294,160 Common stock issued for services



-

42,376 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, net

144,065 # 504,939 Loss on derivative liability





-

452,146 Gain on settlement of notes payable



-

(2,802,235) Loss on modification of derivatives



-

319,770 Loss on modification of warrants



-

158,327 Loss on conversion of debt





-

5,978,643 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable





(514,722)

25,725 Net investment in direct financing lease



12,675

11,394 Other current assets





(169,973)

(226,174) Inventory







(196,655)

2,863 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



381,730

736,535 Deferred revenue







416,301

(143,012) Net cash flows from operating activities



(1,830,616)

(1,204,101)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchase of property and equipment



(10,474)

(4,563) Investment in other assets including work in process



(182,140)

(343,655) Net cash flows from investing activities



(192,614)

(348,218)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from issuance of notes payable and common stock

-

3,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of converible notes payable, common stock and warrants -

- Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net



-

2,880,710 Payment of debt issuance costs



-

(86,331) Principal payments on capital lease obligations



(7,382)

(1,957) Principal payments on notes payable



-

(14,173) Net cash flows from financing activities



(7,382)

5,778,249

















Effect of foreign currencies exchange on cash



29,153 # 30,977

















Net change in Cash







(2,001,459)

4,256,907 Cash, Beginning of Period





4,413,822

689,105 Cash, End of Period







$ 2,412,363

$ 4,946,012

















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for interest





$ 3,392

$ 1,634 Cash paid for income taxes





$ 4,561

$ 4,170

















Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:









Issuance of common stock for conversion of debt and related interest $ -

$ 21,609,673 Issuance of common stock for debt issuance costs



$ -

$ 224,460 Reclassification of derivatives upon removal of price protection in warrants $ -

$ 7,614,974 Acquisition of equipment due to a capital lease



$ -

$ 163,407





































Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc.

Philip D. Beck, Chairman, CEO & President

PhilipBeck@ipsidy.com

Stuart P. Stoller, CFO

StuartStoller@ipsidy.com

+1(516)274-8700



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipsidy-announces-results-for-first-quarter-2018-300643498.html

SOURCE Ipsidy Inc.

