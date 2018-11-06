Ipsidy Announces Results for Third Quarter 2018

LONG BEACH, New York, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Total revenue for the three and nine-month periods was $0.7 million and $3.1 million respectively compared to $0.6 million and $1.8 million respectively for the three and nine months in 2017. The increase in revenue for the nine-month period reflected the successful completion of the supply of Search ™ , our Automated Fingerprint Identification System and related services to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ("ZEC").

Over the past 18 months, we have continued to strengthen our bench and our management team. We have developed a clear strategy for taking advantage of the tremendous opportunity in the Identity as a Service vertical and are hard at work executing on our strategy. We have a suite of exciting services and solutions, operating on a new platform that we have built, tested and piloted over the past 18 months. We believe that we are one of the few companies that can addresses biometric access control and security in both physical and digital environments from a single platform, using a single mobile application across multiple customers and their users. Ipsidy's platform is flexible, scalable, can be accessed by our customers in different markets and verticals and operated by our operations team and will support a growing, repeatable and recurring revenue stream.

Innovation is critical to our success and our recently announced partnership with Ayonix highlights our approach of integrating third-party technologies into our identity platform. By combining the high-speed performance and edge device detection capabilities of Ayonix 3D FaceID software with our Access by Ipsidy solution, we are creating a frictionless experience using existing IP camera technology for employees, residents, patients, students and visitors accessing a perimeter or building. At the same time we are providing the operator with secure, real time, access control and identity management system, managed from a portable low cost tablet.

We have also been hard at work adding additional services to our platform including verification of identity, a service requested by many financial institutions. We have also developed other biometric protected solutions that are available to our customers, without the need for them to undertake any development or integration and can be used by simply logging into our portal.

Following on from our work with partners, we have responded to customer feedback, enhanced our products and are now focusing our attention and efforts on marketing and sales, in different markets. The activities for the quarter reflect our emphasis on product delivery and ensuring that our customers' needs will be met. We are targeting end user enterprises as well as resellers (e.g. integrators and value-added resellers) for our services, as these organizations demand a high level of quality, security and service for their customers. In so doing we believe that this will help us achieve and maintain the high standards necessary to satisfy all customers.

"We have made tremendous strides over the last 18 months and are firmly on the road towards achieving our strategic objectives," said Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy. "Our partnership with Ayonix, announced yesterday, highlights our approach of integrating third-party technologies into our identity platform. We are excited by the possibilities opened up by our new services. Our recently announced implementations of both Access and Verified are, we believe, just the start and if things go according to plan, we look forward to announcing many more customer implementations and users accessing the system over the coming quarters, with corresponding revenue."

Operational Highlights

The Company continued to make progress in executing our strategy, building the team, enhancing our identity transaction platform and establishing sales channels to support the launch of our new identity solutions across several vertical and international markets, including the following activities:

Added to our engineering, QA and operations teams and recruited experienced new management. These new resources are experienced in building and operating scalable platforms in the mobile world and manage both internal and external development and QA teams, which are building and maintaining our systems.

Launch of Access ™ , our out-of-the-box Identity as a Service solution for access management. Using just a tablet and a Bluetooth beacon and requiring no integration or expensive hardware, Access delivers a highly secure, yet low-cost, biometric access solution to protect the perimeter and create a trusted environment.

, our out-of-the-box Identity as a Service solution for access management. Using just a tablet and a Bluetooth beacon and requiring no integration or expensive hardware, Access delivers a highly secure, yet low-cost, biometric access solution to protect the perimeter and create a trusted environment. First implementation of Verified ™ in Panama with Datapro and Unibank. Our biometric multi-factor authentication solution was integrated into Datapro's e-IBS core banking software and therefore becomes available to all of the financial institutions who use Datapro's hosted software solution. Datapro services over 160 financial institutions in 31 countries.

in with Datapro and Unibank. Our biometric multi-factor authentication solution was integrated into Datapro's e-IBS core banking software and therefore becomes available to all of the financial institutions who use Datapro's hosted software solution. Datapro services over 160 financial institutions in 31 countries. We have bolstered the sales and marketing team with new management. Our agreements with Safetrade Africa and New Image Building Services to resell our services and solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America , highlight our focus on reseller channels to market our products.

, highlight our focus on reseller channels to market our products. Signed terms with Ayonix Face Technologies to work together to enhance our Access product with their high-speed 3D facial recognition technology.

Additional analysis of the Company's performance can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended September 30, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company's investor relations website.

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc (OTCQX:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com is a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co, Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za and Ipsidy Enterprises in the UK. Our identity transaction platform creates a trusted transaction, embedding authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and using a participant's mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform offers biometric and multi-factor identity management solutions, which are intended to support a wide variety of electronic transactions. We believe that it is essential that businesses and consumers know who is on the other side of an electronic transaction and have an audit trail, proving that the identity of the other party was duly authenticated. We continue to enhance our solutions to provide our customers with the next level of transaction security, control and certainty over everyday transactions. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, net revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share, future product and service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2017 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Information.

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (6) derivative income (expense) and (7) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see "Adjusted EBITDA" below for more information and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Net loss $ (2,145,098) $ (2,110,019) $ (7,371,073) $ (14,581,691) Add Back: Interest Expense 218,075 230,698 703,542 1,125,880 Conversion of debt, derivative liability, and modifications/other (1,198) - (78,932) 4,106,652 Depreciation and amortization 125,781 99,779 349,921 346,313 Taxes 2,887 1,187 17,304 6,957 Stock compensation 684,468 624,581 1,977,368 4,891,251 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (1,115,085) $ (1,153,774) $ (4,401,870) $ (4,104,638)

IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 7,414,405 $ 4,413,822 Accounts receivable, net 229,803 165,929 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease 57,183 52,790 Inventory 128,022 492,030 Other current assets 278,911 218,537 Total current assets 8,108,324 5,343,108 Property and equipment, net 195,937 209,719 Other Assets 1,294,931 1,243,531 Intangible Assets, net 3,288,509 2,878,080 Goodwill 6,736,043 6,736,043 Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion 575,310 618,763 Total assets $ 20,199,054 $ 17,029,244 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,309,348 $ 1,447,185 Capital lease obligation, current portion 29,989 27,420 Deferred revenue 438,085 122,511 Total current liabilities 1,777,422 1,597,116 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, net 1,826,208 2,375,720 Capital lease obligation, net of current portion 92,685 115,509 Total liabilities 3,696,315 4,088,345 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 476,416,957 and 403,311,988 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 47,642 40,331 Additional paid in capital 90,023,340 79,053,339 Accumulated deficit (73,778,695) (66,407,622) Accumulated comprehensive income 210,452 254,851 Total stockholders' equity 16,502,739 12,940,899 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,199,054 $ 17,029,244

IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Products and services $ 684,640 $ 589,576 $ 3,014,374 $ 1,695,737 Lease income 17,169 18,070 52,551 56,050 Total revenues, net 701,809 607,646 3,066,925 1,751,787 Operating Expenses: Cost of Sales 240,908 144,367 1,104,865 448,637 General and administrative 2,247,300 2,235,356 8,302,453 10,235,923 Research and development 13,154 6,278 38,845 63,116 Depreciation and amortization 125,781 99,779 349,921 346,313 Total operating expenses 2,627,143 2,485,780 9,796,084 11,093,989 Loss from operations (1,925,334) (1,878,134) (6,729,159) (9,342,202) Other Income (Expense): Loss on derivative liability - - - (452,146) Gain on extinguishment of note payable - - - 2,802,234 Loss on modification of derivatives - - - (319,770) Loss on modification of warrants - - - (158,327) Loss on settlement of notes payable - - - (5,978,643) Interest expense (218,075) (230,698) (703,542) (1,125,880) Other income, net 1,198 - 78,932 - Other expense, net (216,877) (230,698) (624,610) (5,232,532) Loss before income taxes (2,142,211) (2,108,832) (7,353,769) (14,574,734) Income Taxes (2,887) (1,187) (17,304) (6,957) Net loss $ (2,145,098) $ (2,110,019) $ (7,371,073) $ (14,581,691) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.04) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.04) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 430,651,242 344,658,454 414,132,103 328,131,720 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 430,651,242 344,658,454 414,132,103 328,131,720

IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (7,371,073) $ (14,581,691) Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 349,921 346,313 Stock-based compensation 1,798,285 4,891,251 Stock issued for services 227,097 140,151 Inventory reserve 348,308 - Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, net 450,488 793,061 Loss on derivative liability - 452,146 Gain on settlement of notes payable - (2,802,234) Loss on modification of derivatives - 319,770 Loss on modification of warrants - 158,327 Loss on conversion of debt - 5,978,643 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (78,166) (75,806) Net investment in direct financing lease 39,060 35,111 Other current assets (60,374) (41,459) Inventory 4,000 (704,326) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (122,391) 319,814 Deferred revenue 315,574 (121,395) Net cash flows from operating activities (4,099,271) (4,892,324) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (52,715) (11,392) Investment in other assets including work in process (745,253) (921,780) Net cash flows from investing activities (797,968) (933,172) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of notes payable and common stock - 3,000,000 Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net 9,610,793 4,002,000 Payment of debt issuance costs (658,864) (375,821) Principal payments on capital lease obligations (20,255) (14,119) Principal payments on notes payable (1,000,000) (59,819) Net cash flows from financing activities 7,931,674 6,552,241 Effect of foreign currencies exchange on cash (33,852) 24,329 Net change in Cash 3,000,583 751,074 Cash, Beginning of Period 4,413,822 689,105 Cash, End of Period $ 7,414,405 $ 1,440,179 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 157,750 $ 11,021 Cash paid for income taxes $ 17,304 $ 6,957 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Issuance of common stock for conversion of debt and related interest $ - $ 21,609,673 Issuance of common stock for debt issuance costs $ - $ 224,460 Reclassification of derivatives upon removal of price protection in warrants $ - $ 7,614,974 Reclassification of software development costs to intangible assets $ 679,882 $ - Acquisition of equipment due to a capital lease $ - $ 163,407

