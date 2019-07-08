Ipsidy Announces the Availability of the Ipsidy Identity Portal Offering Proof™ and Verified™

LONG BEACH, New York, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), which operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform offering secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, today announced the availability of its Identity Portal, a convenient web-browser interface that empowers enterprises with a rapid implementation option for biometric identity solutions.

Add Biometric Accuracy to Your Security Strategy.

Ipsidy's IDaaS platform offers workflow solutions with the potential to transform the way identity is verified and authenticated in scenarios businesses and consumers face every day. Rather than making a customer show ID, requiring an in-store visit, or recall and re-set passwords, Ipsidy uses facial biometrics and other mobile techniques to accurately authenticate the identity of anyone, from anywhere in the world. The Ipsidy platform offers reduced fraud, elevated consumer trust, increased accuracy, and faster, paperless business processes. Since identity documents can be provided with biometric certainty via convenient mobile apps, businesses can more confidently expand their digital service offerings, boost customer convenience, and help to reduce fraud and operating expenses. Services that are traditionally only offered in person, with face-to-face interaction or an ID check, can be replaced with an accessible mobile app that's available to customers 24/7/365.

Get Started Fast with Ipsidy's Identity Portal.

The new Identity Portal is a secure service, using a web-browser which is ideal for organizations who want to replace outdated business processes quickly. The portal eliminates the need for a complicated implementation that typically requires the technical expertise of developers, coding, and software integration — factors famous for wreaking havoc on timeframes and budgets. Identity Portal clients simply login to get started. Flexible configuration options provide an end-user experience that feels custom and tailored for any use-case. Customers can optionally set up custom transactions, customer groups, preferred authentication types, and more.

The Portal offers full-featured versions of two of our innovative identity solutions, Proof™ and Verified™. Proof allows organizations to collect anyone's identity documents , from anywhere in the world via a convenient mobile app. It's an identity proofing service that includes facial biometric matching against government-issued credentials, such as a passport or any US driver's license. Proof is ideal for customer on-boarding or employee applications, account opening and closing, and any 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) scenario where high identity assurance levels and a reduction in fraud are desired. A Proof request takes just seconds to initiate and seconds for the end-user to complete, transforming business processes with increased speed, integrity, and convenience.

Verified allows businesses to obtain biometric authentication from their customers and employees on any transaction they define. With Verified, customers simply take a selfie to gain access to their account, approve or reject transactions, and provide consent. It's a solution that adds an extra level of certainty as well as customer consent during all types of financial or business transactions such as wire transfers, stock trades, etc. and account maintenance - think address changes, account ownership changes, and beyond.

The Identity Portal offers additional Verified trust workflows that provide even greater peace of mind.

When making outbound customer phone calls, businesses can protect customers from fraudulent phone scams, by sending a Verified message to identify their brand with certainty.

When dispatching in-home service employees or repair technicians, a Portal enterprise client can send customers a Verified image of the tech before they arrive at the customer's home to offer greater assurance to their customers.

When in the workplace, employees can take a biometric selfie to gain access to systems, approve transactions, and provide consent for a variety of internal business processes.

With a single IDaaS platform, organizations can optimize business operations, inside and out.

A Natural Fit for Customer Support in both B to B and B to C Environments

The new Identity Portal is particularly well-suited for customer support environments where immediate assistance is needed over the phone or via online chat. Businesses can feel confident empowering their agents to provide Verified omni-channel experiences and 'get more done over the phone', thanks to biometric certainty. It allows both businesses and consumers to identify themselves with certainty, when face-to-face interaction or a 'trip to the store' is not possible.

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; and Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

