Ipsidy Expands Its Mobile Biometric Solutions Full Support for Both iOS13 With NFC and Android Platforms

LONG BEACH, New York, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform and a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, today announced that it has expanded its offerings across both Apple and Android platforms. Ipsidy's application support for both Apple's iOS13 and Android unlocks the full potential of mobile biometrics.

Ipsidy's IDaaS platform now offers facial biometric proofing, digital identity document checks, physical access management, keyless locks and geo-location attendance and workforce management, whether a user prefers Apple or Android.

With expanded support for Near-Field Communications in Apple's iOS13, Ipsidy has broadened its Proof™ by Ipsidy solution. Now, on any Apple or Android smart phone, Proof uses NFC capability to extract information and validate data stored in chip-based ePassports and eIDs to provide a superior identity check. In a world of increasing fraud and security threats coupled with the demand for quick, digital onboarding solutions, it's more important than ever, to verify identity with speed and certainty. Proof provides remote mobile identity proofing and transaction authentication for high-value or sensitivity business interactions like financial application and enrollment processes, new customer, employee, and student on-boarding, sale of age-restricted product, building access verification and more.

Ipsidy has also expanded the availability of Time™ by Ipsidy to both the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Time is a secure, employee time and location mobile app that allows employers to manage attendance across multiple worksites and geographic locations. The Time app records the time, date and geolocation on each employee record. Employees confirm when they're on the clock at their location by entering their employee ID, selecting check-in or out, and snapping a quick selfie to confirm their identity. Ipsidy then matches the employee's real-time selfie against their stored biometric template to confirm the right employee is at their job location.

In addition, Ipsidy's Concierge™ mobile app is now available on both Apple and Android platforms. The Concierge app provides fast user and workforce enrollment and site monitoring for clients using Time by Ipsidy or Access by Ipsidy, a digital, biometric visitor management system. Concierge enables real-time monitoring of residents, and visitors entering any building. The convenient mobile app also allows site administrators to register and verify users' identities with biometric certainty, review reporting and analytics, and track employee attendance. Eliminate paper visitor badges and give receptionists, doormen, greeters, hostesses, and security guards the modern, digital tools they need to monitor any location or any worker. Ipsidy's apps provide enhanced security and the ability to speed up guest check-in, greet visitors by name, and provide a more personalized experience.

Ipsidy has also integrated its new FaceLok™ SDK into the Ipsidy Mobile app, as well as the Time and Concierge apps. The mobile SDK, a cross-platform solution for both iOS and Android, delivers a seamless approach to quick biometric identification, including performing a liveness test, capturing a selfie, and processing an identity transaction using Ipsidy's IDaaS platform. The SDK is available for integration with any mobile application to support a multitude of use-cases including biometric identification, account logon, high-value transaction authorization and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

"Everything starts with trusted identity" said Philip Beck Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy Inc. "Our identity platform approach allows us to offer a suite of services that our customers can use to seamlessly create the foundation of trust for multiple use cases with omni-channel user experiences delivered through the Ipsidy mobile identity applications and SDKs."

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com is a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is in my lobby? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy's solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, https://cardsplus.co.za/; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K and Ipsidy Perú in Peru,. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future sales, product and service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Ipsidy Inc.

Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO philipbeck@ipsidy.com

+1 (516)-274-8700

SOURCE Ipsidy Inc.

