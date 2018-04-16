Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas

Ipsidy will be featured in TRANSACT's dedicated Biometrics and Identity Zone. The zone highlights providers of Next Generation Authentication solutions. Ipsidy is pleased to feature our mobile biometric authentication solution that helps financial institutions and payment providers meet the latest PCI-DSS requirement for multi-factor authentication.

Ipsidy leverages the security of biometrics and the Ipsidy digital signature to establish certainty for everyday transactions from the convenience of a mobile phone. Ipsidy's mobile identity application puts consumers in control of their identity and lets them authorize transactions before, not after, they have been approved. Customers enjoy a consistent, frictionless biometric experience, when they quickly capture their 'selfie' in the trusted Ipsidy mobile application to authenticate their identity.

Ipsidy's Identity Transaction Platform offers support for authentication of a broad range of digital and physical transactions, including online account access, payment transactions, call center interaction, physical access and more. Join Ipsidy in our TRANSACT Booth 549 and find out more on how we can help you and your merchants comply with the latest PCI requirements.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc (OTCQB: IDTY) http://www.ipsidy.com (formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation OTC: IDGS) is a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, http://www.multipay.com.co and Cards Plus in South Africa, http://www.cardsplus.co.za. Our identity transaction platform creates a trusted transaction, embedding authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and using a participant's mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform is being designed to use biometric and multi-factor identity management solutions, which are intended to support a wide variety of electronic transactions. We believe that it is essential that businesses and consumers know who is on the other side of an electronic transaction and have an audit trail, proving that the identity of the other party was duly authenticated. We continue to enhance our solutions to provide our customers with the next level of transaction security, control and certainty over everyday transactions. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at http://www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

