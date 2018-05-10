Ipsidy Upgraded to OTCQX® Best Market

Ipsidy begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IDTY". Ipsidy qualified to upgrade to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market, both of which are operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. as well as other popular financial websites.

OTCQX is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies that have met high financial standards, are current in their financial reporting and have been sponsored by a professional third-party advisor. The OTCQX market is considered by the SEC as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale in equity line financings with the SEC. Trading on OTCQX indicates that a company is committed to providing a transparent market for its investors and maintaining high financial and operating standards.

"We are delighted to be moving up to OTCQX," said Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy Inc. "As a company we are committed to providing a transparent market for our investors and maintaining high financial and operating standards. Many broker-dealers have restrictions around trading or recommending to investors stocks, which are traded on lower tier markets, because those markets are not considered an "established public market" by the SEC. Accordingly, this upgrade is a significant milestone for Ipsidy and we believe a step towards increasing the liquidity of our stock."

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com (formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation OTC: IDGS) is a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co and Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za. Our identity transaction platform creates a trusted transaction, embedding authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and using a participant's mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform offers biometric and multi-factor identity management solutions which support a wide variety of electronic transactions. We believe that it is essential that businesses and consumers know who is on the other side of an electronic transaction and have an audit trail, proving that the identity of the other party was duly authenticated. We continue to enhance our solutions to provide our customers with the next level of transaction security, control and certainty over everyday transactions. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com

Visit the Ipsidy website today at https://www.ipsidy.com/developers where you can create a demo account and run test authentications using the Ipsidy mobile app.

Get the Ipsidy mobile app on your mobile phone: App Store or Google Play

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, liquidity and trading of Ipsidy common stock, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that our stock remains thinly traded and that there is no active market in our stock, and improvements in liquidity of our stock may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2017 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc.

Philip D. Beck, Chairman, CEO & President

PhilipBeck@ipsidy.com

Stuart P. Stoller, CFO

StuartStoller@ipsidy.com

+1(516)-274-8700

SOURCE Ipsidy Inc.