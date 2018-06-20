IPsoft Announces Availability of 1Desk, the Industry's First Fully Automated Shared Enterprise Services Platform

The unified platform marries the intelligent user experience design (UX) of Amelia, the market's leading digital AI colleague, with an underlying autonomic platform. 1Desk allows enterprises to draw on a digital labor pool of cognitive agents, virtual engineers and virtual administrators to automate entire end-to-end processes across disparate business areas, from HR and IT to finance and administration and beyond. With 1Desk, employees will no longer need to navigate multiple shared systems and departments, and can interact with a single, cognitively-enabled interface to access their company's full suite of enterprise services.

"1Desk converges cognitive front-end with autonomic back-end to bring the first end-to-end automation solution," said Chetan Dube, chief executive officer, IPsoft. "It directly connects the business users with the applications that service them, thereby disintermediating human middleware and significantly improving turnaround times."

"Amelia is becoming a catalyst, driving the digital OneOffice experience with intelligent digital processes," added Phil Fersht, CEO and chief analyst at HfS and co-author of the report. "We have to collapse these legacy internal silos which impede business operations supporting the needs of customers, as they occur in real-time. Front and back offices are ceasing to exist for successful firms – they simply rely on OneOffice to stay ahead of their markets."

With 1Desk, an autonomic framework intelligently executes complex tasks across business areas in order to satisfy high-level commands, which are provided through Amelia's natural language interface. Employees and users speak normally to Amelia, as they would any other colleague, including questions and requests like "why is my expense report not being paid?" or "please install Office 365 on my laptop."

1Desk not only connects existing systems, it represents an entire new paradigm that upends traditional notions of enterprise UX. Several new innovations are featured in 1Desk allowing for dynamic, seamless integration between the cognitive layering and the underlying autonomic infrastructure:

Fully Qualified Tasks (FQTs) enable Amelia to always be compliant with the latest policies and regulatory protocols. If changes are made to the process for completing a task, Amelia automatically recognizes the differences and dynamically changes the dialogue.

enable Amelia to always be compliant with the latest policies and regulatory protocols. If changes are made to the process for completing a task, Amelia automatically recognizes the differences and dynamically changes the dialogue. The Cognitive OS (CogOS) empowers Amelia to communicate asynchronously and in a multi-threaded fashion, so that tasks which requires several individual interactions over a period of time can be executed seamlessly and without human involvement.

empowers Amelia to communicate asynchronously and in a multi-threaded fashion, so that tasks which requires several individual interactions over a period of time can be executed seamlessly and without human involvement. Clarifying QA (CQA) allows Amelia to disambiguate similar requests to quickly identify the correct path, e.g. a user may say that they are having issues with the mail system, so Amelia will utilize CQA to discern which problems the user may be encountering, and then take steps to address the issue.

1Desk reinvents the employee relationship with enterprise systems and maximizes productivity by removing silos and modernizing access to legacy backend systems. By bridging the gaps between business areas and automating tasks, employees are freed to maximize their creative and soft skills, as companies are able to reduce inefficiencies in order to build a path towards accelerated growth.

For IT Support and IT operations, 1Desk reimagines how a fully automated system can be built and maintained. It combines IT operations management with IT service management and IT process automation. With 1Desk, IPsoft introduces automated continuous improvement based on machine learning. Whenever human engineers or support staff manually fix issues, 1Desk actively monitors and extracts data from the activities they perform to improve its actions in the future.

For more information about 1Desk, please visit: https://www.ipsoft.com/1desk/.

About IPsoft

IPsoft is the world leader in Enterprise AI and the home of Amelia, the industry's most-human digital AI colleague. Amelia's ability to learn, interact and improve over time makes her the market's only AI that can fully understand user needs and intentions. Amelia can be trained to recognize words and phrases in more than 100 languages. She delivers real-life business benefits including lower operating costs, higher customer satisfaction and increased employee productivity. IPsoft was the first company to launch an end-to-end digital platform, 1Desk™, to deliver shared enterprise services. By connecting front-office conversations to back-end systems, IPsoft automates business processes that serve employees, customers and citizens, resulting in rapid resolutions, satisfied users and substantial organizational savings.

Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 13 countries and serves more than 550 of the world's leading brands directly, including more than half of the world's largest IT services providers.

