IPsoft Hosts Artificial Intelligence Influencers, Leaders and Visionaries at Annual Digital Workforce Summit

The Digital Workforce Summit will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions covering pertinent topics such as the future of work and presentations on AI-based ROI, the disruptive potential of end-to-end automation, and how AI augments the human workforce.

DWS attendees will also see AI in action, with the opportunity to meet and interact with Amelia, IPsoft's industry-leading digital colleague who HfS Research has dubbed "the digital glue between front and back offices." Attendees also will hear more about the power of 1Desk, IPsoft's shared services platform for the enterprise, with new and upgraded features and capabilities.

"We are very pleased to welcome our distinguished speakers and participants to this year's Digital Workforce Summit," said Chetan Dube, Chief Executive Officer, IPsoft. "Last year, we had a tremendous turnout from people wanting to learn more about the world's most successful AI implementations from our esteemed presenters. This year, we are poised to exceed last year in every aspect, from the topics discussed to the industry influence of our speakers. We are looking forward to an incredible event this year at Cipriani's."

The Digital Workforce Summit will draw business leaders from around the world to hear insights from early AI adopters who have tapped into the power of leading cognitive and autonomic technologies.

This year's speakers include Max Tegmark, Author, MIT Professor of Physics, and President of the Future of Life Institute; Paul Daugherty, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Accenture; Christopher Manning, Professor, Stanford University; Grete Faremo, Under-Secretary-General & Executive Director, United Nations Office for Project Services; Bill Briggs, Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte; and Chetan Dube, among many others. (See a full list here)

DWS attendees will learn best practices directly from the engineers building tomorrow's enterprise AI solutions and from the leaders driving change through AI within various vertical industries.

