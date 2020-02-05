IPsoft Introduces the World's First Marketplace for Digital Employees™: DigitalWorkforce.ai

Through the marketplace, DigitalWorkforce.ai , an enterprise can onboard Digital Employees pre-trained as IT Service Desk Engineers who can handle a wide range of support issues both independently and in collaboration with human co-workers, delivering rapid deployment and immediate business value. The IT Service Desk Engineer supports users by resetting passwords, unlocking accounts, setting up Single Sign-On and several other typical IT Helpdesk requests. The marketplace will soon offer Digital Employees for Administration and HR as well as other industry-specific roles.

"The world of work is changing dramatically. By 2025, I predict that the workplace will be 50-50 human-digital colleagues. We're excited to launch DigitalWorkforce.ai as a major milestone in the evolution of the hybrid workforce, which is the next step in the skilled base economy and the world's first in what will be defined as the hybrid workforce economy," said Chetan Dube, CEO and Founder of IPsoft.

Just as robots are assisting workers in manufacturing by offloading repetitive tasks, digital workers can free human employees from rote assignments so they can concentrate on higher-value and more satisfying work.

The IT Service Desk Engineer available on DigitalWorkforce.ai will have the following skills:

Password Reset

Outlook Configuration and Troubleshooting

Unlock Accounts

Printer and Device Configuration and Troubleshooting

Wi-Fi Setup and Troubleshooting

Open, Close and Manage Support Tickets

Web Conference Setup and Troubleshooting

VPN Troubleshooting

USB Request Management

Single Sign-On Troubleshooting

Lost Device Reporting

New Equipment RequestsIP Phone Troubleshooting

The Digital Employee marketplace industrializes and democratizes AI use within enterprises by providing a new, intuitive way to quickly hire digital workers. This defines a new category of enterprise AI powered by Amelia®, IPsoft's industry-leading cognitive AI agent. Unlike solutions underpinned solely by chat bots or robotic process automation (RPA), Amelia's cognitive intelligence allows her to interact naturally with humans and continuously learn from every interaction, all while integrating and communicating with back-end systems.

Digital Employees for the Future of Work

Amelia makes hiring Digital Employees easy by helping them integrate seamlessly into a company's systems, as well as providing systems management and access. When businesses onboard Digital Employees, they join the ranks of some of the world's leading global brands that are already using digital workers and building the Future of Work, with digital and human co-workers collaborating on critical functions, roles and projects.

As the Most Human AI™, Amelia has been transforming enterprise workforces since her launch in 2014. She was identified as the most Capable Intelligent Virtual Agent by Everest Group, and recently recognized as a leader among 11 evaluated vendors in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting an Intelligent Virtual Assistant Solution, 2020–21.

Cognitive AI is Key to Human-Digital Workplace Collaboration

Amelia is designed to deliver the best elements of human interaction – conversation, expression, emotion and understanding – to everyday user experiences, driving deeper customer connections and greater business value. Amelia´s cognitive brain includes state-of-the-art affective computing and sentiment analysis to enable her to model and appropriately respond to a user's emotion, mood and personality. Amelia's deep learning capabilities enable her to continuously learn from human interactions and create even more engaging experiences.

With Amelia's interpersonal and communication skills, human workers with little or no technical expertise can collaborate with Amelia as easily as they do with each other. Amelia's interactions far surpass the experience delivered by back-end automation bots (RPA) that can only understand structured data or APIs as input, not unscripted requests given by users in natural language. Unlike chatbots that react solely to keyword-driven instructions and follow limited, static decision trees, Amelia uses Natural Language Processing to easily recognize intent and decipher unstructured dialogue. With advanced context switching and awareness, Amelia can switch between subjects with ease without losing any inputted information, helping her resolve complex user requests faster.

IPsoft CEO Chetan Dube added, "While some enterprises are downloading bots in an attempt to build a hybrid workforce, DigitalWorkforce.ai is the only marketplace with digital replicas of human job roles, utilizing Digital Employees with both front- and back-end proficiency. People continuously learn and improve at their jobs by collaborating and interacting with customers, colleagues and competitors — the same applies to AI. We are already seeing the substantial impact that automation and cognitive AI can have on an organization's productivity and efficiency."

Building on decades of innovation in automation and AI, IPsoft continues to fundamentally expand what automation and cognitive technologies can accomplish and demonstrate its ongoing leadership in enterprise AI. With DigitalWorkforce.ai, the market moves closer to IPsoft's vision of a symbiotic digital-human workforce, giving companies the ability to fully harness the potential ROI in AI. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2018, 133 million new roles may emerge that will be adapted to the new division of labor between humans, machines and algorithms.

Experience the World's First Digital IT Service Desk Engineer

Businesses can now hire a Digital Employee on DigitalWorkforce.ai for a free 30-day trial. DigitalWorkforce.ai will be available in English at launch; French, Spanish and German language skills will be forthcoming as part of Amelia's multilingual capabilities.

A webinar introducing the marketplace, including a live demo, will be held by IPsoft CEO Chetan Dube and VP for Emerging Technologies Ergun Ekici on Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 11 am ET. For more information and to register, visit https://info.ipsoft.com/digital-workforce-webinar

About IPsoft

IPsoft is the world's largest privately held AI software company delivering cognitive, conversational solutions for the enterprise. As the leading digital workforce company, we team humans with digital employees to unleash creativity and deliver business value at scale. With the introduction of the world´s first marketplace for cloud sourced digital employees, DigitalWorkforce.ai, we are the first company to launch a hybrid workforce. With a combination of Amelia, the industry's most-human cognitive AI colleague, and 1Desk™, the first end-to-end digital transformation platform, IPsoft rapidly streamlines IT operations, automates processes, increases workforce productivity and improves customer satisfaction – delivering bottom line results. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, IPsoft serves more than 500 of the world's leading brands across IT services, financial services and banking, insurance, telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and other sectors. See how IPsoft is powering the future of work www.ipsoft.com

