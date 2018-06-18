IPsoft Launches Interactive AI Demonstration Lab, Amelia City, and Amelia Marketplace - the AI Industry's First Off-the-Shelf AI Solutions for Banking, Insurance, Healthcare and More

Amelia is the world's most human, AI platform, able to relay empathy as well as transform entire processes at scale, from intelligent front office conversations to back office execution. With Amelia's extensive experience and established track record of proven return on investments by many Fortune 500 companies, Amelia Marketplace is the first of its kind forum for procuring state-of-the-art AI solutions for any business or government organization.

All Amelia Marketplace solutions can be experienced at the Amelia City Lab, which spans the entire 20th floor at IPsoft's headquarters located in downtown New York. Amelia City will demonstrate how Amelia, through automation, cognitive and emotional intelligence, and true machine learning, is benefiting enterprises and consumers alike. Guests will be able to interact with Amelia and experience how she as a digital colleague helps transform businesses.

"We are proud to launch the first marketplace for advanced AI-solutions and with that, the opening of Amelia City," said Chetan Dube, chief executive officer, IPsoft. "We have developed an amazing setting for people to experience artificial intelligence and see for themselves how it will be contributing to and changing business operations as well as how consumers will interact with technology. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is well underway, and Amelia is leading the charge. Amelia City will show everyone how."

Amelia Marketplace has industry specific roles for banking, insurance and healthcare as well as functional cross-industry roles for IT, Finance and HR. Amelia is pretrained to fulfill roles, like a real digital colleague. Amelia will get herself installed, customized to the client's online look and feel, and is trained in a selected role. She can handle full processes like making payments or doing an insurance quote, end-to-end. More information can be found on Amelia's ability to deliver ROI at scale and how she learns specific industry roles at the Amelia Marketplace.

Members of the media who wish to tour Amelia City and experience how artificial intelligence done properly will be changing how people interact with businesses and each other, may request an appointment by contacting ipsoftus@teamlewis.com.

For more information about Amelia and IPsoft, please visit: https://www.ipsoft.com

About IPsoft

IPsoft is the world leader in Enterprise AI and the home of Amelia, the industry's most-human digital AI colleague. Amelia's ability to learn, interact and improve over time makes her the market's only AI that can fully understand user needs and intentions. Amelia can be trained to recognize words and phrases in more than 100 languages. She delivers real-life business benefits including lower operating costs, higher customer satisfaction and increased employee productivity. IPsoft was the first company to launch an end-to-end digital platform, 1Desk, to deliver shared enterprise services. By connecting front-office conversations to back-end systems, IPsoft automates business processes that serve employees, customers and citizens, resulting in rapid resolutions, satisfied users and substantial organizational savings.

Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 13 countries and serves more than 550 of the world's leading brands directly, including more than half of the world's largest IT services providers.

Media Contact for IPsoft:

Marie Angselius

Global Head of Public Relations, IPsoft

Phone: +1 737 247 3101 (US); +46 (0) 709 405 837 (EU)

Email: Marie.Angselius@ipsoft.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipsoft-launches-interactive-ai-demonstration-lab-amelia-city-and-amelia-marketplace---the-ai-industrys-first-off-the-shelf-ai-solutions-for-banking-insurance-healthcare-and-more-300667524.html

SOURCE IPsoft

Related Links

www.ipsoft.com

