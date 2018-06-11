Ipsos Chooses Passage AI to Power Surveys at MRIA 2018 Annual Conference

"At Ipsos, we make our changing world easier and faster to navigate and inspire clients to make smarter decisions. To this end, we try to identify technologies that are going to change the world very early on," said Michael Rodenburgh, executive vice president for Canada, Ipsos. "Artificial Intelligence is one such technology, and we are pleased to be partnering with Passage AI to bring AI-powered conversational interfaces to the world of surveys."

Attendees at MRIA 2018 can demonstrate this technology by completing a survey through a voice or text-based experience offered at the Ipsos booth on the MRIA conference tradeshow floor. Informal feedback will be gathered conversationally through the survey, which is tailored to learn about the companies in attendance, their reasons for attending, the challenges the industry is facing, and each attendees level of satisfaction with the conference.

"Kudos to Ipsos for recognizing that surveys in the future will be powered by AI. Surveys are inherently conversational in nature, so they lend themselves to be built using a chatbot platform like ours," said Ravi N. Raj, CEO and co-founder of Passage AI. "We have seen a significant increase in participation when a survey is powered by a bot as opposed to filling out a form. The technology on display at MRIA this week is built using the same deep learning conversational AI techniques that power all of our customer solutions, from Udacity to Calgary Public Library to Kohl's."

Passage AI-powered surveys from Ipsos will be available to complete for all attendees at MRIA 2018 from June 10-12.

Ipsos is an independent market research company controlled and managed by research professionals. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has grown into a worldwide research group with a strong presence in all key markets. With offices in 87 countries, Ipsos delivers insightful expertise across five research specializations: brand, advertising and media, customer loyalty, marketing, public affairs research, and survey management. Ipsos researchers assess market potential and interpret market trends. They develop and build brands. They help clients build long-term relationships with their customers. They test advertising and study audience responses to various media and they measure public opinion around the globe. Ipsos has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since 1999.

Founded in 2016 by Walmart Labs alumni Madhu Mathihalli and Ravi Raj and LinkedIn alumnus Mitul Tiwari, Passage AI enables businesses to harness the power of AI-enabled conversational interfaces to bring bottom-line benefits, to better utilize service agents saddled by mundane tasks, and to deliver exceptional customer experience. Passage AI counts Kohl's, Udacity and PwC among the business and services that use its solution. A 2018 TiE50 award winner, the company has secured $10.3 million in total funding and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. More information can be found at http://www.passage.ai.

