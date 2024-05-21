Ipsos explains how businesses can prepare for electoral uncertainty in 2024 and beyond

The presidential election comes with high stakes for businesses. In the newest Insights to Activate series release, experts from Ipsos, Ford and Regeneron explain how your brand can navigate those risks.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Either Joe Biden or Donald Trump will win the 2024 election — but these different outcomes could yield radically different social, economic and regulatory futures. Is your business prepared for both possibilities?

When it comes to the electoral issues that will shape the world businesses operate in, decision-makers can't afford to wait for the exit polls. That's why Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, has launched Insights to Activate: Election Action: a three-part report explaining how you can set your brand up for success while navigating electoral uncertainty.

The first phase of this release is "Election Action: Is Your Business Prepared," a POV that offers an high-level look at scenario planning and how businesses can reduce their exposure to risk by preparing for different political outcomes.

Then, on May 22, Ipsos will host "Election Action: Why Businesses Need to Prepare for 2024's Uncertainty," a public webinar where leading experts from Ford, Regeneron, and Ipsos will share their perspectives on strategic foresight and how it can help your business prepare for tomorrow's risks.

The final piece, a client impact story, will detail Ipsos' polling and election advisory work for a leading political risk consultancy firm and the game-changing impact it had for clients at some of the world's largest financial services companies.

Election Action is the latest installment of Insights to Activate, an ongoing series from Ipsos that pairs commentary from the industry's brightest minds with data-driven thought leadership on today and tomorrow's most pressing business questions. Future releases will explore the forces redefining everything from the election to brand to ESG to Ipsos Global Trends and Gen AI – giving you the information you need to make better decisions today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit www.ipsos.com/en-us/insights-activate today.

