Ipsos MMA and HealthVerity partner to Reinvent Omnichannel Patient and HCP Attribution in the Pharma Industry

This innovative and future-proofed capability enables pharmaceutical marketers to generate and activate audiences, measure the quality of the audiences reached and optimize omnichannel net conversion lift while campaigns are in market. Through a combination of privacy-protected, HIPAA-compliant data, processes and advanced AI modeling, brands can now automate "next best actions" across patient and physician journeys to drive incremental scripts and adherence, maximizing long-term profits.

Ipsos MMA's Unified Patient & HCP Attribution model has been validated with clients and has been shown to produce measurable improvements in revenue and profits. Ipsos MMA has also been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Marketing Measurement & Optimization Solutions, Q1 2022.

"We have partnered with some of the top pharma brands, their agencies, HealthVerity and industry data partners/platforms across the media ecosystem to validate that our integrated solutions will produce better results for our clients. We believe that by working closely with them to operationalize these capabilities it will prove to provide transformational results for the industry," said Doug Brooks, EVP at Ipsos MMA. "Ipsos MMA's Unified Patient & HCP Attribution capability unlocks the omnichannel opportunity for pharma executives by taking advantage of synergies between DTC, HCP and sales force, enabling orchestrated planning, optimizing campaigns in-market, targeting and creating new audiences and leveraging both Patient and Physician journeys for Next Best Action through an innovative use of AI."

"With this capability, pharma brands can integrate patient and HCP marketing journeys and enhanced data attributes to generate, activate, and prioritize high-value audiences that are linked to downstream conversions while campaigns are live. Our unique solution does not rely on third-party cookies and is not impacted by advancements in data deprecation. This approach gives brand and media planners true cross-platform and omnichannel investment optimization opportunities. In a world where data privacy is critical, we can offer marketers and their agencies a safe way to activate and measure both traditional and digital channels against intended audiences," said Robert Cardarelli, EVP Analytics and Attribution for Ipsos MMA.

What is the benefit of this approach to Pharmaceutical Marketers?

Holistic Measurement and Campaign Management: Omnichannel impact of Patient and Physician journeys to increase patient visitation, NBRx and adherence

Omnichannel impact of Patient and Physician journeys to increase patient visitation, NBRx and adherence Multi-channel Optimization: Optimize campaigns across audiences, targeting tactics, partners, creative measures and reach & frequency – while in-flight

Optimize campaigns across audiences, targeting tactics, partners, creative measures and reach & frequency – while in-flight Sequencing: Identify which Next Best Actions need to be taken across both Patient and Physician journeys to drive maximum conversion lift and ROI

Identify which Next Best Actions need to be taken across both Patient and Physician journeys to drive maximum conversion lift and ROI Campaign Performance Management: Ensure optimal audience quality and cost per qualified audience while meeting targeting benchmarks and downstream end actions

Ensure optimal audience quality and cost per qualified audience while meeting targeting benchmarks and downstream end actions Interoperable Data Ecosystem: With over 150 billion de-identified transactions from more than 75 unique data sources and 330 million patients, HealthVerity provides access to the largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem available in the market today.

With over 150 billion de-identified transactions from more than 75 unique data sources and 330 million patients, HealthVerity provides access to the largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem available in the market today. HIPAA-Compliant Data Clean Rooms: Securely brings together data with a HIPAA-compliant data clean room for audience selection and media measurement for back-end analytics from HealthVerity. The complete solution enables a full closed-loop process to help target and optimize campaigns while ensuring clients get the desired outcomes.

"We are excited to combine the market-leading technology and real-world data infrastructure of HealthVerity IPGE with Ipsos MMA's analytics services to deliver a best-in-class analytics solution to the market," said Ben Walker, General Manager of Media and Consumer Data for HealthVerity. "The combined approach fills a long-awaited market need for a new way to bridge the gap between different HIPAA-compliant datasets, allowing for closed-loop media measurement and optimization."

Please click here to learn more about Ipsos MMA's Unified Patient/HCP Attribution capability.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is a leading global analytics consultancy founded in 1989. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits via their forward-looking, data-driven analytics, software and consulting solutions. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. To learn more about Ipsos MMA, visit mma.com .

About HealthVerity

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and government organizations have partnered with HealthVerity to solve some of their most complicated use cases through transformative technologies and real-world data infrastructure. The HealthVerity IPGE platform, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange, enables the discovery of RWD across the broadest healthcare data ecosystem, the building of more complete and accurate patient journeys and the ability to power best-in-class analytics and applications with flexibility and ease. Together with our partners, HealthVerity has built the modern way to data for the health insights economy. To learn more about the HealthVerity IPGE platform, visit www.healthverity.com

SOURCE Ipsos MMA (Marketing Management Analytics)