Ipsos MMA Appoints Three Women to Leadership Roles

For more than 20 years, Amy has been recruiting and staffing high performing teams, specializing in the Analytics, Digital Media, Manufacturing and Retail spaces. Prior to joining MMA, Amy was Director of Talent Acquisition at Information Resources Inc. (IRI). Amy holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from The Ohio State University and is an active member of the Network of Executive Women.

Margaret Pfab joins the company as Vice President, Sales and Operations. Margaret brings to the company nearly 20 years of business operations expertise in strategic and tactical planning, budgeting, portfolio/program/project management, resource management/utilization, Six Sigma process improvement, metrics/KPIs, analysis and reporting. Prior to MMA, Margaret was a Business Planning and Strategic Ops leader at HERE Technologies, and before that was at IRI where she led Analytics Business Operations to improve business performance. Margaret holds a BA in Management Information Systems from Iowa State University.

Amy and Margaret join Liz Osterhus Fleuette, who was appointed MMA's Chief People Officer earlier this year.

"As MMA continues on its double-digit growth trajectory, we are focusing our attention on ensuring we have the exceptional talent and internal structure needed to support that growth. The identification of highly qualified women to fulfill critical leadership roles concurrently forwards our agenda to drive both our financial results as well as promote optimal diversity and gender representation at all levels of the company," said Pat Cummings, CEO of MMA.

MMA is a business unit of leading global custom market research company Ipsos. MMA provides predictive analytics services globally via its marketing mix modeling, unified customer attribution and marketing/media testing solutions, technology platform (Activate) and consulting service model. Industries served include apparel and luxury goods, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, durable goods, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail, restaurants and telecommunications.

SOURCE Marketing Management Analytics