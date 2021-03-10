Ipsos MMA, Inc. Announces Curt Smith as Executive Vice President

Smith joins Ipsos MMA from Janssen Pharmaceuticals where during the past seven-years he built and led Business Analytics and Customer Engagement organizations in both the US and Canada. The teams and processes he developed helped Janssen become a leader in the application of advanced analytics including: promotional/marketing mix analysis, patient analytics, contracting, market access and segmentation in driving stronger commercial engagement and effectiveness. At Ipsos MMA he will oversee the continued product, analytics and process innovation as well as client management and team development for Ipsos MMA's Healthcare practice . He will work closely with the Executive Team in helping the company achieve its strategic objectives.

"I have had the good fortune to have partnered and worked with Curt previously and know him to be a tireless innovator with a deep understanding of pharma and how to develop leading solutions and teams that produce measurable value from analytics. His experience both in pharma and in consulting over the years has enabled him to look at the problem first, and then designing solutions to solve for it, versus the other way around. Pharma has become our largest and fastest growing practice area across retail, specialty and medical devices, so I am thrilled to have someone like Curt who brings industry leadership, best practices, passion, creativity, client-first and problem-solving abilities joining us." said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA.

Curt joined Ipsos MMA on Monday, March 8, 2021 with more than 30 years of experience including leading consulting and business-focused analytics and commercial engagements at leading organizations that included McKinsey, Henry Rak Consulting and IRI. He also worked at the Campbell's Soup Company, General Foods and Pfizer. Curt holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Temple's Fox School of Business, an M.A., Applied Research from Hofstra and B.A. in Psychology from Bucknell University.

Ipsos MMA is a business unit of leading global custom market research company Ipsos. Ipsos MMA provides predictive analytics services via its commercial effectiveness analytic and consulting platform for companies in pharmaceuticals, retail, restaurants, durable goods, financial services, automotive, telecommunications, consumer products and media & entertainment. For more information on Ipsos MMA, please click here.

