Ipsos MMA Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos MMA, an Ipsos Company, and global leader in helping companies optimize the value of their marketing and commercial investments was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions. Read more

Ipsos MMA's fully connected solution helps client and agency partners work quickly in a fully closed-loop, always-on environment to drive measurable growth in sales and long-term brand equity. Ipsos MMA's fully transparent and collaborative operating model helps companies plan, measure, evaluate, validate and recalibrate their investments to drive incremental financial value. "Ipsos MMA can accelerate executive buy-in and cross-functional adoption of MMM. Its strong network of client C-suite relationships gives Ipsos MMA deep understanding of and experience influencing strategic business priorities." 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

The company has consistently been recognized by its clients as the leader in providing trusted data management and analytics that can drive measurable, incremental sales and brand value.

Ipsos MMA's solution enables marketers to plan, measure, evaluate and recalibrate their marketing and commercial investments in real-time to track, manage and achieve maximum sales and ROI.

Ipsos MMA's capabilities are "future proofed" and provide clients with a trusted, validated, and transparent means of identifying halo and synergy effects as well as the short- and long-term value of marketing in terms of sales and brand equity.

Ipsos MMA's global team and capabilities support a worldwide portfolio of leading brands and advertisers. Ipsos operates in 80 countries.

Ipsos MMA works with marketing, finance, operations and supply chains worldwide to integrate its predictive analytics into client business processes.

Ipsos MMA's always-on, highly consultative, "white glove" service model ensures understanding, buy-in and cross-functional adoption.

Ipsos MMA's powerful, leading software solution, Activate™, supports client integration, performance measurement, simulation, optimization and closed-loop tracking and planning in real-time.

Ipsos MMA's solution is fast, delivering insights daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly in a connected manner at the speed of business.

From Ipsos MMA clients:

"In a dynamic and competitive automotive industry that is going through massive transition, marketing is an increasingly vital strategic lever. As such, being able to evaluate marketing effectiveness in a holistic, accurate and globally consistent manner is increasingly fundamental to the way Volvo Cars operates. Marketing is rightly being increasingly held accountable for true business outcomes across both the short and long term, and that involves connecting multiple complex and siloed datasets for truly holistic analytics. Doing so has allowed us to budget more effectively, forecast future outcomes and track true marketing effectiveness to optimize our investment choices across markets, campaign types and channels," said Andy Pilkington, Global Head of Planning, Media & Analytics at Volvo Cars.

"In our early partnership, we have quickly realized exceptional contributions from Ipsos that are enhancing our marketing strategy through expertise in marketing mix modeling and unified measurement. In the ever-changing fast paced industry of retail, their ability to deliver precise, actionable insights and integrate diverse data sets is helping to enable data-driven decision-making across channels," said James Rozewski, Vice President of Marketing at Victoria's Secret & Co. "By providing predictive models and strategic foresight, Ipsos is empowering us to optimize spend, refine our marketing strategy, and drive holistic measurement in new areas," said Mr. Rozewski.

"Our Marketing Mix partnership with Ipsos MMA is a key cornerstone of our global media program and has accelerated profitable brand growth over the past several years at McCormick. Ipsos MMA consistently delivers robust measurement that enables us to build better media plans that drive higher ROIs, expand measurement in critical areas such as retail media and other emerging tactics, and has provided the support needed to increase media investment and drive business results," said Ramesh Moorthy, Global Strategic Growth Management, Senior Director at McCormick.

"We are seeing rapid acceleration in the adoption of Unified Marketing & Commercial Measurement globally across most major industry sectors," said Doug Brooks, Chief Client Officer of Ipsos MMA. "The ability to now measure "the true and holistic impact" in terms of revenue and profit as well as multiple business KPIs is a game changer and supports cross-functional and commercial decision-making by connecting marketing, finance, sales and operations in their concerted efforts to drive short-term and long-term success. By consistently being able to provide forward-looking insights faster, with more granular results and on a global and portfolio basis, we enable our client partners to embed this capability into their business planning process and generate real competitive advantages," said Brooks.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions, Matt Wakeman, David Walters, et al., 19 November 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit www.mma.com or contact Lisa Foster ([email protected])

