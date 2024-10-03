Ipsos Study Reveals Strong ROI for Graduates of Risepoint-Supported Programs

Survey shows average tuition payback period is roughly 18 months

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint today shared a new Ipsos study that shows a strong return on investment (ROI) for graduates of Risepoint-supported degree programs. Risepoint is an education technology company that partners with regional universities to develop, launch, and grow online programs for working adults. The company commissioned Ipsos, one of the world's leading research firms, to conduct the study, which included interviews with more than 2,600 graduates of Risepoint's university partners.

The survey found that recent graduates of Risepoint-supported programs averaged low total tuition ($20,800), significant salary increases one year after graduation (+$12,900), and a short tuition payback period of 1.6 years.

Additional key findings from the Ipsos study include:

A majority of graduates fund their degrees without loans, and student debt averaged out to about $9,000 .

. After three years, graduates enjoyed an average salary increase of $19,300 .

. 84 percent said their degree was worth the investment, and 78 percent would recommend their program to a friend or colleague.

Affordability and length of time required to complete the degree were paramount in graduates' decision to choose their university.

Seven in ten graduates say their degree delivered on the promise of career advancement and helped them grow professionally.

Nearly 60% of students said the ability to work while earning a degree was the main reason for choosing an online degree program.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the results of the Ipsos study," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "It proves that access to affordable, high-quality education can transform a student's life, career, and economic outlook, while simultaneously meeting the needs of their communities. Risepoint is proud to partner with universities that give working and nontraditional students access to the education they deserve."

"Education can be the key to unlocking higher earning potential and career advancement," says Jennifer Berg, Vice President from Ipsos. "This survey illustrates that graduates of Risepoint-supported programs see their degrees as delivering a strong return on investment."

The full Ipsos survey results can be found here.

About Risepoint

Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides trusted partnership and expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at www.risepoint.com.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques. Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com.

