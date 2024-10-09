Ipsun Solar, Community Housing Partners, and Dominion Energy Partner to Provide Solar for Low-Income Virginia Families and Seniors

Partners Complete First Solar Installation at Home in Stafford: Solar Reduces Energy Costs and Pollution for Virginia Communities

STAFFORD, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsun Solar, a community-based solar company serving Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland and Civic Renewables company, is partnering with Community Housing Partners (CHP), to provide solar for low-income families and seniors as part of Dominion Energy's Income and Age Qualifying Solar Program. The program, available to eligible customers in Dominion's Virginia service territory, offers residents incentives to install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. The program includes a 25-year warranty for maintenance and repairs at no cost to the customer. Community Housing Partners (CHP) and Ipsun Solar have completed their first solar installation in Stafford, VA. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the Dominion Program, which is designed to make solar energy more accessible to homeowners across the state.

"We're excited to partner with Ipsun Solar and value their solar expertise as they help us serve more families in Virginia through the Dominion Energy Income and Age Qualifying Solar Program. Their dedication to helping families who need it the most while protecting the environment are shared principles we look for in a partner. We look forward to working with Ipsun on this first install and many more in the future!" said Ethan Heslep, Director of Utility Programs at CHP Energy Solutions.

"This collaboration with Community Housing Partners and Dominion Energy is a key step in our commitment to bringing renewable energy solutions to all in our community, especially those who can benefit the most from reduced energy costs. We are proud to support projects that promote sustainability and strengthen the local communities we serve," said Leon Keshishian, Founder and CEO of Civic Renewables. "Homeowners who qualify for this program can look forward to reduced utility bills and the satisfaction of contributing to a greener planet."

The program is a collaborative effort to bring solar energy solutions to income and age-qualified households. By leveraging the expertise of Ipsun Solar, Community Housing Partners can offer sustainable energy options that reduce energy costs and harmful pollution in Virginia communities. The next solar installation project is officially set for Springfield, VA.

For more information about Community Housing Partners, please visit Community Housing Partners.

To learn more about the Dominion Energy Income and Age Qualifying Solar Program, visit Dominion Energy.

About Community Housing Partners (CHP): Community Housing Partners (CHP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating affordable and sustainable housing opportunities that improve the lives of low-income families and communities.

About Dominion Energy: Dominion Energy is committed to providing sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy. They offer various programs aimed at promoting energy efficiency and supporting renewable energy initiatives.

About Ipsun Solar: Ipsun Solar is a community-based solar company serving Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. We are committed to making solar power accessible to all and helping communities achieve energy independence through delivering the highest quality installations. A Civic Renewables company, Ipsun provides homeowners and businesses a seamless transition to solar energy with flexible, personalized solutions instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

