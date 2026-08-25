IPSY Launches IPSY Marketing Solutions to Redefine Beauty Brand Growth

A full-funnel marketing and sales acceleration engine that helps beauty brands build awareness, generate consumer demand, and drive retail growth before and after products reach store shelves.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY today launched IPSY Marketing Solutions, a full-funnel marketing and sales acceleration engine that helps beauty brands build awareness, generate consumer demand, and drive retail growth before and after products reach store shelves. Built on IPSY's 15 years of leadership in beauty discovery and product trial, IPSY Marketing Solutions leverages the consumer relationships, rich first-party data, and insights generated through IPSY's sampling ecosystem to power trusted reviews, creator marketing, experiential activations, events, and precision media. Together, these capabilities give brands a differentiated discovery and launch engine designed to turn product trial and consumer engagement into measurable business impact.

The launch comes as beauty brands, from emerging entrepreneurs preparing for their first retail launch to established global brands, face increasing pressure to prove consumer demand, maximize marketing efficiency, and demonstrate measurable return on investment. As brands continue investing across the consumer journey, they're looking for ways to better understand consumer preferences, generate authentic advocacy, and build momentum before, during, and after products reach retail.

Designed to complement retail media strategies, IPSY Marketing Solutions helps brands understand consumer preferences, build authentic advocacy, and drive engagement across the full marketing lifecycle. By combining a social community of 16 million beauty lovers, more than 20 million customer touchpoints, first-party customer and review data, creator partnerships, and a beauty creator network, IPSY Marketing Solutions helps to increase awareness, strengthen brand affinity, and accelerate retail performance.

IPSY Marketing Solutions supports brands at every stage of growth, from helping emerging brands like OLIVIAUMMA prepare for retail launches to helping established leaders like ELEMIS and e.l.f. Beauty maximize new product introductions through consumer validation, creator campaigns, and measurable media performance.

"Launching a beauty product today requires more than generating attention; it requires knowing whether consumers actually want it before it reaches retail," said Galen Smith, CEO of IPSY. "For years, IPSY has helped brands connect with real consumers through product discovery, trusted reviews, and one of the beauty industry's largest trial communities. IPSY Marketing Solutions brings those strengths together while expanding how brands can partner with IPSY through creator activations, experiential, paid media, and a unified full-funnel engine that helps brands launch smarter, build stronger consumer connections, and drive measurable retail growth."

Turning Beauty Discovery into Business Growth

IPSY Marketing Solutions has already helped both emerging and established beauty brands translate consumer discovery into measurable business outcomes by combining product trial, creator marketing, consumer insights, and precision media into integrated campaigns.

To support OLIVIAUMMA's launch at Sephora, IPSY leveraged first-party audience insights and authentic content from members who had trialed and reviewed the brand's products in a paid media campaign designed to drive qualified traffic to Sephora.com. The campaign achieved click-through rates 2–3x above industry benchmarks, demonstrating how IPSY Marketing Solutions translates trusted consumer advocacy and proprietary audience insights into measurable retail performance.

"As an indie brand, our partnership with IPSY helped increase our visibility and also gave us the opportunity to hear customer feedback on a large scale," said Hye Kim, Founder & CEO of OLIVIAUMMA. "It allowed us to better understand what customers want to see and experience, which has been incredibly valuable as we entered the retail world. I feel very lucky that we were able to partner with IPSY from such an early stage, and I'm looking forward to more collaborations in the future."

For the launch of RODIAL's new Salmon DNA skincare line and Dragon's Blood Water Serum, IPSY brought the brand to life through elevated creator experiences, including an intimate brunch and a dedicated creator dinner. The experiences connected Rodial to a US creator base, deepened product and brand education, and drove strong reach, impressions, and earned media value.

"As a self-funded beauty founder from the UK, growing in the US has never been about having the biggest budget—it's been about finding the right partners," said Maria Hatzistefanis, Founder & CEO of Rodial. "IPSY has played an important role in helping us bring the Rodial story to life through creators, education, and experiences that have introduced our brand to new audiences in an authentic way. What stands out most is how well IPSY understands our brand. They don't just create events - they create conversations that continue long after the event ends. IPSY has become a trusted partner in helping us build awareness, credibility, and lasting relationships within the US beauty community."

Powered by IPSY's established product trial engine, IPSY Marketing Solutions complements traditional retail media with a full-funnel approach to product discovery, consumer validation, creator marketing, and precision media, helping brands turn early consumer engagement into measurable sales and retail growth.

For more information about IPSY Marketing Solutions, visit ipsybrandsolutions.com.

ABOUT IPSY

IPSY is a leading curated beauty membership, uniting millions of hyper-engaged consumers with the products, brands, and inspiration that help them discover their unique sense of beauty. Through monthly subscription deliveries and its e-commerce marketplace, IPSY introduces members to new beauty favorites from both emerging and iconic brands. IPSY is also the go-to platform for beauty brands, providing access to one of the world's largest communities of highly engaged beauty enthusiasts. Powered by expert curation, product innovation, and millions of member insights, IPSY serves as the beauty industry's discovery engine, helping drive product discovery at scale while shaping what's next in beauty. Learn more at IPSY.com.

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SOURCE IPSY