IPSY Celebrates Marilyn Monroe's 100th Birthday With Limited-Edition June Bags

The collectible IPSY Original and IPSY Extra bags honor Marilyn Monroe's enduring influence on beauty, glamour and self-expression

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading curated beauty membership IPSY announced a special June celebration honoring what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday with exclusive Marilyn Monroe 100-themed IPSY Original and IPSY Extra bag designs.

The June IPSY Extra celebrates Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday and reintroduces the member-favorite drawstring bag.

Available to IPSY members with their June subscription, the limited-edition bags pay tribute to Monroe's timeless influence across beauty, fashion, and culture, reimagined through the lens of IPSY's discovery-first beauty experience. The exclusive drop will also mark the return of the IPSY Extra drawstring bag, a member-favorite collectible accessory.

"We're excited to participate in the celebration of Marilyn Monroe's legacy as a cultural and beauty icon," said Stacey Politi, Chief Marketing Officer at IPSY. "With our June IPSY Original and the return of our IPSY Extra drawstring bags, we're celebrating in a way that feels true to IPSY, by incorporating Marilyn's iconic look and beauty spirit into our members' journey of discovering their own unique beauty."

The June IPSY Original and IPSY Extra bags are designed to celebrate the glamour and individuality that made Marilyn Monroe a cultural icon, and continue to inspire new generations of beauty lovers today. Through the partnership, IPSY will bring the Marilyn Monroe 100 celebration to its community of over 20 million hyper-engaged beauty fans, connecting members' self-expression and discovery with one of Hollywood's most enduring beauty muses.

The Marilyn Monroe 100 IPSY Original and IPSY Extra bags will be available to IPSY members beginning in June. To learn more and explore IPSY membership options, visit IPSY.com.

ABOUT IPSY

IPSY is the leading curated beauty membership, uniting millions of hyper-engaged consumers with the products, brands, and inspiration that help them discover their unique sense of beauty. Through monthly subscription deliveries and its e-commerce marketplace, IPSY introduces members to new beauty favorites from both emerging and iconic brands. IPSY is also the go-to platform for beauty brands, providing access to one of the world's largest communities of highly engaged beauty enthusiasts. Powered by expert curation, product innovation, and millions of member insights, IPSY serves as the beauty industry's discovery engine, helping drive product discovery at scale while shaping what's next in beauty. Learn more at IPSY.com.

ABOUT MARILYN MONROE

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. She appeared in 29 films over the course of her career, became a Golden Globe winner for Some Like It Hot, and continued to set a new standard for women in film. As part of her quest for control, she launched her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions, affording her control over her image, while pushing back on the Hollywood system to ensure her voice and others were heard. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon.

For more information and exclusive updates, follow @marilynmonroe on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

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SOURCE IPSY