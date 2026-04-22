IPSY Unveils Second Annual Beauty Discovery Report, Revealing What's Driving Beauty Purchases in 2026

IPSY's new 2026 Beauty Discovery Report reveals how discovery is influencing beauty purchases and consumer trends.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the leading curated beauty membership, released its second annual Beauty Discovery Report today, revealing that 75% of members surveyed have purchased or plan to purchase products they first discovered through IPSY. Unveiled at The Ipsies: 2026 Beauty Awards, the report explores how discovery is reshaping beauty shopping behavior, from sampling and surprise-driven experiences to product trial and conversion.

IPSY 2026 Beauty Discovery Report

This year's report highlights several shifts shaping beauty purchases in 2026, from the rise of curated shopping to growing demand for performance-led products and intentional routines. Together, these trends point to a more intentional, discovery-led approach to how consumers try, evaluate, and shop for beauty.

"Beauty trends today aren't defined by novelty alone, but by discovery that drives conversion and endures," said Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "At IPSY, we have a unique view into which products move beyond the hype and keep members coming back. That perspective allows us to identify what's truly resonating, which trends have staying power, and the brands anticipating consumer needs before they're even fully realized."

The 2026 Beauty Discovery Report highlights several key trends redefining the landscape:

The Rise of Performance-Driven Lip Care: Lip is no longer just about color; it's about care, too. As members prioritize hydration, volume, and long-term results, performance-driven formulas are redefining the lip category. Products like lip oils and plumpers aren't just trending, they're becoming everyday essentials, signaling a shift toward lips that look as good as they feel. The focus isn't just on bold payoff, but on formulas that deliver.

Lip is no longer just about color; it's about care, too. As members prioritize hydration, volume, and long-term results, performance-driven formulas are redefining the lip category. Products like lip oils and plumpers aren't just trending, they're becoming everyday essentials, signaling a shift toward lips that look as good as they feel. The focus isn't just on bold payoff, but on formulas that deliver. Gen Z Is Driving Scent Culture: Scent is stepping into the spotlight, and Gen Z is leading the charge, treating scent as part of their identity and experimenting more than any generation before them. Instead of one signature scent, they're building full fragrance wardrobes: layering, switching, and discovering new favorites at a rapid pace.

Scent is stepping into the spotlight, and Gen Z is leading the charge, treating scent as part of their identity and experimenting more than any generation before them. Instead of one signature scent, they're building full fragrance wardrobes: layering, switching, and discovering new favorites at a rapid pace. The Blush Takeover: From Accent to Anchor: Blush has moved beyond a single go-to. It's now an arsenal. What started as a social-driven flush has evolved into a core category, with members collecting multiple shades, finishes, and tones to suit different looks. As contour and bronzer take a step back, blush is defining the face: softer, fresher, and more expressive.

"Discovery has become one of the most powerful forces shaping beauty today," said Stacey Politi, Chief Marketing Officer at IPSY. "At IPSY, discovery isn't just part of the experience; it's the engine behind it. Our ability to play matchmaker and connect our engaged member base with thousands of products is a big differentiator for us and allows us deep insight into emerging and evolving trends that drive measurable business impact."

In tandem with the report, IPSY also announced the winners of its fourth annual The Ipsies: 2026 Beauty Awards, celebrating the products and brands resonating most with its community based on member feedback and engagement. Standout winners include Rare Beauty for Best Blush and Makeup by Mario as Member-Favorite Brand. The full list of winners is available on the IPSY blog.

ABOUT IPSY

IPSY is the leading curated beauty membership, uniting millions of hyper-engaged consumers with the products, brands, and inspiration that help them discover their unique sense of beauty. Through monthly subscription deliveries and its e-commerce marketplace, IPSY introduces members to new beauty favorites from both emerging and iconic brands. IPSY is also the go-to platform for beauty brands, providing access to one of the world's largest communities of highly engaged beauty enthusiasts. Powered by expert curation, product innovation, and millions of member insights, IPSY serves as the beauty industry's discovery engine, helping drive product discovery at scale while shaping what's next in beauty. Learn more at IPSY.com.

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SOURCE IPSY