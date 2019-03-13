IPT and the UConn School of Law Join Forces to Produce a Superior Education Offering in State and Local Income Tax

ATLANTA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Professionals in Taxation® and the UConn School of Law are pleased to announce their partnership in presenting IPT's State Income Tax Schools I&II this July in Hartford, CT. The two institutions have teamed up to offer state income taxation education for state and local tax (SALT) professionals and will represent an unprecedented opportunity for students to study the subject from academic, legal and practice leaders.

"IPT is proud to partner with the UConn School of Law, one of the leading law schools in the country, for IPT's State Income Tax Schools I & II," said Rick H. Izumi, CMI, President of IPT. "By working together, we have created programs that emphasize the development of professional analytical skills and ethical standards for state income tax professionals. Quite simply, these schools will stand above the rest."

These schools are designed for tax professionals who provide state and local income tax services for their employers and clients. Each school consists of a course of study related to the individual's level of professional experience. State Income Tax School I is best suited for those new to the field and features an examination of fundamental concepts. State Income Tax School II covers complex topics appropriate for advanced state income tax practitioners.

Nationally renowned state and local tax expert, and luminary in the field of state and local taxation, Richard D. Pomp, Alva P. Loiselle Professor of Law at UConn School of Law, led the effort to create this new program in conjunction with IPT, lending his expertise and oversight to the schools. Professor Pomp is one of the most prolific writers, lecturers, and speakers in the field, as well as a sought after "expert witness" having testified in some of the landmark cases that help define the laws in state taxation. Professor Pomp will also participate in the schools, which include UConn School of Business faculty and IPT educators.

"UConn Law School is privileged to be the new summer home of the IPT State Income Tax Schools I & II. The campus, which spans 17 acres and is comprised of 5 gothic-style buildings, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and considered to be one of the most beautiful law schools in the country. When talented students combine with the icons of the state tax bar in such a conducive environment, magic happens," stated Professor Pomp, UConn School of Law.

The schools run concurrently from July 15 – 19, 2019, with sessions taking place at the UConn School of Law in Hartford, CT. Offsite lodging accommodations have been secured at the DELAMAR West Hartford. Visit ipt.org for more information regarding these programs.

About IPT: The Institute for Professionals in Taxation, founded in 1976, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional association serving over 5,000 members representing approximately 1,200 corporations, firms and taxpayers throughout the United States and Canada. IPT is dedicated to the uniform and equitable administration of state property, sales and income taxes and credits and incentives with a focus on minimizing the cost of tax administration and compliance. More information about IPT is available at ipt.org.

